Gaz Coombes announces fourth solo album ‘Turn The Car Around’, shares new single ‘Don’t Say It’s Over’

Gaz Coombes has announced his fourth solo album ‘Turn The Car Around’ – listen to new single ‘Don’t Say It’s Over’ below.

The Supergrass frontman is due to release the record on January 13 via Hot Fruit Recordings/ Virgin Music (pre-order/pre-save here).

The forthcoming record serves as the final part of a trilogy that began with Coombes’ 2015 LP ‘Matador’ and continued with his most recent full-length, 2018’s ‘World’s Strongest Man’.

Written and recorded by the singer-songwriter in his Oxfordshire studio, the album taps into the sonic palettes and lyrical themes of its aforementioned predecessors.

“‘Turn The Car Around’ is a record that I’ve been building up to for the last seven years,” Coombes explained in a statement. It’s said that the project “captures the ups and downs of modern life and all the small print in between”.

The groove-led new single ‘Don’t Say It’s Over’ sees Coombes look back on the first night he met his future wife.

“When I wrote ‘Don’t Say It’s Over’ I had in mind wandering through some bustling holiday town at night, two people sharing strange and beautiful moments together,” he said of the track.

“The feeling of love and all its complications. And the reality of a life without that love. It’s basically saying (albeit with a few dark edges), ‘My life is better with you in it’.”

Coombes continued: “I think this song is very much light and dark in equal measures. Those contradictions I find interesting and thought provoking… and they make for cool, fucked up love songs.”

‘Don’t Say It’s Over’ arrives with a Tom Cockram-directed official video – tune in above and see the cover art for ‘Turn The Car Around’ beneath.

Gaz Coombes has already previewed the upcoming LP with the single ‘Sonny The Strong’, which came out over the summer.

The musician recently reflected on performing at this month’s Taylor Hawkins tribute show with Supergrass. “It was a beautiful night,” he said.

Supergrass played a three-song set at the special Wembley Stadium event. Coombes also covered David Bowie‘s classic single ‘Modern Love’ alongside Nile Rodgers. “It was just one of the most incredible moments of my life,” Coombes remembered. “I mean, that song means a lot to me.”

Meanwhile, Supergrass have reissued their 1999 self-titled third album.