Gaz Coombes on if Supergrass will return again

Gaz Coombes has commented on the likelihood of Supergrass ever returning again.

Coombes was speaking to NME about his new solo album ‘Turn The Car Around’ when he was asked about the chances of the band ever having another reunion.

Supergrass split up in 2010 but reunited for a series of live shows in 2019. They later released a live album, Live On Other Planets, in 2020 to celebrate their 25th anniversary and raise money for grassroots venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supergrass also performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in September, after which Coombes confirmed on his social media that it would be the band’s last show of their reunion.

Now, Coombes has commented on the likelihood of another reunion happening in the future. “Reunions can’t go on forever and they’ve got to have some sort of lifespan. It was always gonna be that year, we were gonna do everything in 2020,” he said.

“But because of what happened with the pandemic, obviously it got spread out into two and a half, almost three years which is pretty crazy. But it’s cool that it ended in a way where we could definitely look at the possibility of other shows down the line if it feels right and if everyone’s in the right place.”

Coombes also discussed Billie Eilish being a fan of the band, revealing that she watched their set at Glastonbury last summer from the side of the stage.

“I didn’t see her but I heard she was singing along to ‘Sun Hits The Sky’ on our little viewing gantry [on The Other Stage] which was kind of cool,” Coombes said. “I’ve got huge respect for her. I think what she does is great and how she does it is cool. They’re an interesting writing team, Eilish and her brother [Finneas] as well.”

Coombes will be touring the UK and Europe in support of ‘Turn The Car Around’, which came out today (January 13). You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

14 – Rough Trade, Bristol

15 – Rough Trade, Nottingham

16 – HMV, Manchester

17 – Phase One, Liverpool

18 – Resident, Brighton

19 – Truck, Oxford

19 – Vinilo, Southampton

MARCH 2023

1 – De Roma, Antwerp

2 – Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin), Amsterdam

3 – La Maroquinerie, Paris

5 – Les Docks, Lausanne

6 – Freiheitshalle, Munich

7 – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan

9 – Zakk (Zentrum für Aktion, Kultur und Kommunikation), Dusseldorf

10 – Mojo Club, Hamburg

11 – Hole44, Berlin

13 – Lille Vega, Copenhagen

14 – John Dee, Oslo

15 – Pustervik, Gothenburg

APRIL 2023

14 – The Academy Dublin

15 – Limelight 2, Belfast

17 – The Garage, Glasgow

18 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle Upon Tyne

19 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

21 – The Mill, Birmingham

22 – Club Academy, Manchester

24 – Junction, Cambridge

25 – The Waterfront, Norwich

27 – Concorde 2, Brighton

28 – SWX, Bristol

29 – Electric Ballroom, London