Gaz Coombes on Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I will never forget it”

Gaz Coombes has reflected on performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert on Saturday (September 3), saying he will “never forget it”.

The special concert was held at Wembley Stadium last weekend, and saw the likes of Liam Gallagher, Nile Rodgers, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and more honour the late Foo Fighters drummer.

Supergrass were also among the performers on the day, while Coombes also appeared with Rodgers to cover David Bowie’s ‘Modern Love’.

“It was a beautiful night,” he told Sky News. “I sang ‘Modern Love’ with Nile Rodgers and it was just one of the most incredible moments of my life. I mean, that song means a lot to me. It was a song that was a big part of my wedding.

“To be able to sing it with Nile Rodgers at Wembley Stadium was quite something. I will never forget it. And what an amazing day for Taylor, what an incredible celebration for Taylor.”

Coombes continued by saying that he “couldn’t imagine” the gig being like it was, but seeing the final results and “all the love” in the stadium was “kind of overwhelming”.

“I think if he was looking down, Taylor, he would kind of say, ‘Dude, what’s all the fuss!’” he added. “But he’d be like, ‘Oh my God, this is insane.’”

As noted during the concert, Supergrass were one of Hawkins’ favourite bands and toured with Foo Fighters in the ‘90s. In an archive video shown at the gig, drummer Danny Goffey recalled one night on the road when Hawkins joined the band at the end of their set to play on ‘Caught By The Fuzz’. “He played it at about 500 mph,” he said in the clip.

The Taylor Hawkins tribute concert ended with a set from his Foo Fighters bandmates and a rotating cast of drummers and special guests. Among them were Travis Barker, Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde and Nandi Bushell, while Hawkins’ son Shane took to the drum kit for the penultimate song of the night, ‘My Hero’.