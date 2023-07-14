Gaz Coombes teams up with choir involving people impacted by homelessness

Former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes has released a live version of one of his singles, featuring a choir involving people impacted by homelessness.

Released on Tuesday (July 11), the singer joined forces with The Choir With No Name to record a live version of his single ‘Long Live The Strange’ — taken from his latest solo album ‘Turn The Car Around’.

Formed in 2008, the choir is a UK Charity which provides a safe singing community for those affected by homelessness, and offers support for those who face marginalisation because of their living circumstances.

Advertisement

The opportunity to collaborate arose when Coombes made a stop in Birmingham for his 2023 UK tour, and the choir were invited to join him and his band at The Mill in Digbeth pre-gig to record a unique live version of the single.

“It was such a pleasure to meet and spend time with the brilliant folks from The Choir With No Name,” said the singer, discussing the collaboration. “There was a lot of love in the room that afternoon and their energy and joyous performance elevated the track even higher. I’m so happy we got to do this together. I look forward to seeing all the guys again soon…..and maybe do another song!”

According to the press release, the partnership not only offered the choir the opportunity to perform with the former Supergrass frontman, but it also offered them the chance to raise awareness for the charity, and empower homeless and marginalised people to showcase their talents and join a creative community.

“Singing with Gaz and his band was totally out of this world, one of the best experiences of my life,” said a choir member called Steve. “He made us all feel very comfortable and relaxed, a real worldwide superstar!”

Currently, Coombes is embarking on a series of festival appearances supporting the release of his latest album, which arrived in January.

Advertisement

An appearance at Kaleidoscope Festival in Alexandra Palace is set for tomorrow (July 15), followed by slots at Penn Fest, Deershed Festival and On The Beach Festival throughout the remainder of the month. From there, the live slots will run up until December, and feature slots in Paris, Pembrokeshire, Bordeaux, Utrecht, Oxford and more. Find any remaining tickets here.

Speaking with NME at the start of the year, Coombes revealed that he believes his latest work is some of “the best stuff I’ve ever written”.

“My intentions were very vague at the beginning. I came out of Supergrass and I didn’t really do anything for a little bit but as the songs started to come, I thought I might have a record here. Then it was [2015 album] ‘Matador’ when things really picked up,” he explained. “My writing and recording approach just seemed to click perfectly around 2014-15 and that just basically fuelled the next six years for me. Really believing in the new songs and feeling like I’m writing the best stuff I’ve ever written and communicating that.”

He also recalled taking part in the tribute concert held for late Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, which saw him perform a rendition of David Bowie’s ‘Modern Love’ alongside Nile Rodgers.

“The day itself was incredibly special and it was amazing how they [the Foo Fighters] managed to piece it all together,” he added. “It had this almost Live Aid feel about it and it was an emotional day for everybody but really special. There was something in the audience as well that night. It was an incredible vibe.”

Find out more about The Choir With No Name here.