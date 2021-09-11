Gear owned by late Mazzy Star member David Roback up for sale 

A collection of equipment once owned by late Mazzy Star founder David Roback – who played guitar, keyboard and piano in the band until his death last February – has gone up for sale on Reverb, with over 150 pieces of gear listed.

42 of them remain available at the time of writing, including a variety of mixing consoles, tape recorders and multi-track units, used to record Mazzy Star’s material throughout the ‘90s. In the way of instruments, highlights include a 54-key harpsichord, a four-piece Ludwig drum set from 1966, and a clear resin Ampeg bass guitar.

Another standout is a Yamaha DX7 synth that Roback used to record the Mazzy Star Tracks “Blue Light” and “Look On Down From The Bridge”.

The listing comes via North Hollywood retailer Techno Empire, who acquired the items through Roback’s widow, Hedi. Per Reverb, she told the store: “David was well known as a connoisseur of instruments and equipment. He was a natural producer who paid incredible attention to the detail of sound.

“He collected instruments and equipment throughout his life and what is left now are the pieces that were significant to him. Therefore, all the pieces were precious to David and had a use for him.

“Some of the studio gear dates back from his early career; studio on Pico in L.A. to his studio in Norway and London. He loved the Tube-Techs and Lexicon.”

Roback passed away last from metastatic cancer last February, aged 61. His last release with Mazzy Star was their 2018 EP ‘Still’, which came five years after the band dropped their 2013 comeback album, ‘Seasons Of Your Day’.