Geese announce ‘4D Country’ EP with new single ‘Jesse’

Geese have announced details of a new EP called ‘4D Country’ and released its first single – listen to ‘Jesse’ below.

The release follows the band’s second album ‘3D Country’, which was released earlier this year via Partisan/PIAS.

‘4D Country’ will be released on October 13 and feature a re-working of the title track from their recent album.

Of its first single, which you can hear below, frontman Cameron Winter said: “‘Jesse’ started as a really fast song, then morphed into a slower, psych-ier, more soulful track.

“It got left off of the album because we didn’t feel like there was a good place for it, but we’ve always really enjoyed playing it live.”

Geese are currently midway through a UK headline tour, and play Glasgow’s King Tut’s tonight (September 10).

See the remaining dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2023

10 – Glasgow, King Tut’s

11 – Dublin, Academy 2

12 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

13 – Manchester, Band On The Wall

14 – Nottingham, Bodega

Reviewing ‘3D Country’, NME said: “This is an album made by young people who’ve – quite literally – watched the world burn before their eyes. What’s left is a cynical take on Americana in the age of an imminent climate crisis – one that proves Geese to be a genuine tour-de-force.”

It follows their 2021 debut ‘Projector’, which was named as one of the 20 best debut albums of 2021 by NME, calling them the “New York indie underdogs with scrappy ditties primed for the moshpit”.

Read NME‘s recent cover interview with Geese here and listen to the classic rock-inspired playlist that they created to accompany the interview