Geese announce departure of guitarist Foster Hudson

Geese have announced that guitarist Foster Hudson has left the band.

The Brooklyn-based band shared the news today (December 22), confirming that their guitarist would be stepping back to focus on his education.

In a statement shared to Instagram, the band wrote: “Over the past few months, we have received a number of comments regarding Foster’s whereabouts. We would like to address said comments now.

“Earlier this year, Foster decided to take a leave from the band to pursue his academic endeavours. Moving forward, Foster will remain at school and Geese will continue as a 4 piece. We wholeheartedly support Foster’s decision to continue his studies and we hope that you will too.”

They concluded: “Thank you and much love.”

The announcement comes after the release of their October EP ‘4D Country‘, which followed their June album ‘3D Country‘.

The band appeared on NME‘s The Cover back in June, where they spoke about their versatile approach to creating music. “We’re always going to shift focus, no matter our situation,” guitarist Gus Green said. “We just get bored of the old shit.”

Drummer Max Bassin agreed: “A lot of what we do is trying not to repeat ourselves musically. The themes for ‘Projector’ are very different from ‘3D Country’, and the next record will also change. It is a matter of us sitting with something for so long that there’s been ample time to feel every kind of way about it, so that by the time the album comes out and we’re playing it live, it’s a different beast.”

Geese’s ‘3D Country’ was awarded four stars by NME, and was described as an album that “demonstrates their ability to mystify and dazzle with every twist”.

It was also ranked at number 42 on NME‘s top 50 albums of 2023. “Though this was just the second album from Brooklyn five-piece Geese, ‘3D Country’ played with a sound far more expansive than most bands at this stage of their career,” Andy Brown wrote.

“Overwhelming instrumentals and half-wailed vocals from singer Cameron Winter meant that ‘3D Country’ courted all-out chaos on this rambling, proggy epic.”