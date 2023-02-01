Geese return with zippy new single ‘Cowboy Nudes’

Geese have returned with their first new music of the year – listen to ‘Cowboy Nudes’ below.

The Brooklyn band’s first single since their 2021 debut album ‘Projector’ marks a sonic shift from their post-punk beginnings to peppier, indie realms.

‘Cowboy Nudes’ is accompanied by an Andy Swartz and Cameron Winter-directed music video, which you can watch below.

Advertisement

Geese frontman Cameron Winter said of the track: “The song is about life getting better, and more fun, after the end of the world. When we were doing overdubs I wanted to add something Eastern-sounding on the second verse, so I had our drummer Max bring over this busted up sitar we’d had lying around since high school.

“I went to buy some new strings at a world music store, and the guy told me one pack was $80. I thought he was kidding so I bought two. He was not; sitar strings aren’t cheap. I didn’t even end up fully restringing it, I just played the one not-broken string. So you better appreciate that goddamn sitar on the second verse. I’m also proud of the line about falling in love with a tumbleweed.”

Giving Geese’s ‘Projector’ a four-star review upon its release, NME said: “There’s certainly space for more names in the avant-garde post-punk revolution. On these shores alone we’ve seen Black Midi thrive and Black Country New Road pick up a Mercury Prize nomination; a clear pathway has been laid out for these kindred spirits who are writing their own chapter.

“With ‘Projector’, the band have escaped their modest confines of a studio where pipes leak onto amps and delivered some of the most compelling new guitar music around.”

The album went on to be named as one of the 20 best debut albums of 2021 by NME, alongside Arlo Parks, Dry Cleaning, Olivia Rodrigo and more.