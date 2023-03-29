Geese share title track and announce second album ‘3D Country’

Geese have shared the release date and the title track for their highly anticipated second album, ‘3D Country’.

The band will release the album on June 23 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam.

Explaining the origins of the lead single ‘3D Country’, frontman Cameron Winter said: “The lyrics are this story I had about a cowboy who does psychedelics in the wild west and fries his brain forever. I was imagining at first he’s this stoic, masculine character like out of a Cormac McCarthy novel, but then he unravels and sees his past lives in Ancient Rome, the Great Wall of China.”

He continued: “Ultimately he finds himself in the end and it turns celebratory. I liked the idea of contrasting this strait-laced individual with that super mind-bending, inter-dimensional experience,” he added.

‘3D Country’, co-produced with James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Shame), is the sound of a restless, adventurous band redefining themselves.

2020 was the year that Geese released their debut album ‘Projector’, an album that was intended to be, according to guitarist Gus Green, the “last piece of music we made before split [up] and went to college.” Instead, the record went on to launch the band’s career and falling into the hands of indie powerhouse Partisan Records/PIAS.

The Brooklyn quartet hinted at their second album earlier this year with the release of ‘Cowboy Nudes’, a punchy single that Winter shared it being “about life getting better, and more fun, after the end of the world.”

On the album, Drummer Max Bassin summed it up as feeling “like going to the circus and instead of having a good time, everyone is trying to kill you.”

Along with the title track and release date, the band have also shared the tracklist and tour dates in the UK and EU. Check those out below:

‘3D Country’ tracklist

1. 2122

2. 3D Country

3. Cowboy Nudes

4. I See Myself

5. Undoer

6. Crusades

7. Gravity Blues

8. Mysterious Love

9. Domoto

10. Tomorrow’s Crusades

11. St Elmo



Geese 2023 tour dates

August

25-27 – Port Townsend, WA, THING Festival

September

3 – Dorset, UK – End of the Road Festival

6 – Brighton, UK – Patterns

7 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

8 – London, UK – Lafayette

10 – Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s

11 – Dublin, IE – Academy 2, Dublin

12 – Leeds, UK – Brudnell Social Club

13 – Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall

14 – Nottingham, UK – Bodega

16 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie

18 – Belgium, BE – Botanique Witloof Bar

21 – Copenhagen, DK – Musikforeningen Loppen

22 – Berlin, DE – Badehaus Szimpla

24 – Amsterdan, NL – Indiestad Festival

The album follows up the band’s debut album ‘Projector’. In a four-star review upon its release, NME said: “the band have escaped their modest confines of a studio where pipes leak onto amps and delivered some of the most compelling new guitar music around.”

The album went on to be named as one of the 20 best debut albums of 2021 by NME, calling them the “New York indie underdogs with scrappy ditties primed for the moshpit”