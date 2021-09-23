Geese share captivating title track from debut album ‘Projector’

Brooklyn’s Geese have shared a new track and revealed details of two London shows – listen to ‘Projector’ below.

The new song is the latest preview of the band’s debut album, also titled ‘Projector’, and follows recent single ‘Low Era’.

Discussing the new track, frontman Cameron Winter said: “The opening riff on ‘Projector’ was the first thing we ever wrote for the record. When the song was finished, it became a jumping off point for the rest of the album.

“We liked it because it was something decidedly different from the music we had been writing up to that point. Though we didn’t know it then, it’s fitting that ‘Projector’ became the title track on the record; it’s the song that ushered in the album’s sound.”

Listen to ‘Projector’ below:

Geese’s debut album is set to come out digitally on October 29 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam, with physical editions following on December 3.

In between those two dates, the band will play two London shows. First on November 17, they’ll play the Windmill in Brixton, before heading to the Sebright Arms the following night.

Back in June, the band released debut single ‘Disco’, which NME praised as “one of the year’s best guitar debuts”. Frontman Winter said he was “glad” this it was people’s introduction to the band “because it’s a pretty good representation of the album.” ‘Projector’ is mixed by Dan Carey (Squid, Black Midi, Fontaines D.C.).