Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath to release career-spanning autobiography this year

Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is set to release a career-spanning autobiography later this year.

Titled Into the Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath – and Beyond, the autobiography is due to hit bookshelves on June 6, and will trace the founding Black Sabbath bassist’s personal and professional life. The latter topic will include a recount of Black Sabbath’s multiple line-up changes and internal struggles, as well as the band’s “beginnings as a scrappy blues quartet”, according to an official synopsis.

“A rollicking, effusive, and candid memoir by the heavy metal musician and founding member of Black Sabbath, covering his years as the band’s bassist and main lyricist through his later-career projects, and detailing how one of rock’s most influential bands formed and prevailed,” the synopsis adds.

Into the Void is said to include appearances and mentions of Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, and The Who. In regards to Butler’s personal life, the book will chronicle the bassist’s working-class upbringing in Birmingham, his abandoned career as an accountant, and his “disillusionment with organized religion and class systems”.

Into the Void marks the third memoir written by a member of Black Sabbath’s original line-up. Ozzy Osbourne’s I Am Ozzy arrived in 2009, while Iron Man: My Journey through Heaven and Hell with Black Sabbath by Tony Iommi was released in 2011. Ronnie James Dio – who first served as the band’s vocalist between 1979 to 1982 – had his memoir, Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography, posthumously released in 2021.

News of Butler’s autobiography first emerged in March 2021. In April of last year, the bassist revealed he had completed the first draft.