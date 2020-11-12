Geezer Butler says there “definitely” won’t be any more Black Sabbath shows

Geezer Butler has shut down the idea of any future Black Sabbath reunion shows.

The iconic rock band brought their career to a close in 2017 with a string of area concerts, which concluded with a two-night homecoming in Birmingham. There have been whispers of the group potentially reuniting ever since.

In a new interview with Eon Music, however, bassist and lyricist Butler said: “There will definitely be no more Sabbath – it’s done.”

Advertisement

He added that his Deadland Ritual supergroup could also be finished. “We had an album worth of songs to record, then COVID struck, which put an end to recording, so I’m not sure if Deadland Ritual will ever carry on,” Butler explained.

Back in September, Ozzy Osbourne admitted he didn’t have the “slightest interest” in a return for Black Sabbath. “It’s done,” the frontman said.

Osbourne’s comments came after Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi said it “would be good” to get the band back together in the future, adding that he’s “not opposed to doing anything; I just would do it in a different way.”

While the group are unlikely to appear together onstage, Osbourne has revealed that he’s now “closer than ever” to his former bandmate Iommi, who’s been helping the singer through his series of health issues over the past 18 months.

Advertisement

Back in April, Iommi said that he’d been in touch with Osbourne on a daily basis during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The musician explained that the restrictions brought in to curb the spread of COVID had “brought us all closer” together.