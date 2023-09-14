Gen Z are twice as likely to bunk off work to go to a concert than millennials

A paid for ad feature for viagogo.

According to a new survey, Gen Z are also twice as likely to spontaneously call in sick to work in order to go to a gig, compared to millennials.

READ MORE: These are the best gigs to see this week

viagogo conducted the survey of 2000 adults in July 2023 in partnership with YouGov. 19 per cent of Gen Z participants said that an unmissable concert was the main reason they’d skip work at the last minute, compared to 8 per cent of millennials.

Advertisement

The millennial label typically applies to anybody born between 1981 and 1996, while Generation Z were born between 1997 and 2012.

Elsewhere, the survey revealed that 61 per cent of Gen Z participants have seen more than 25 concerts in their lifetime and while 43 per cent of them would give up booze for six months for the chance to be front row at their favourite artist’s gig. On average, 28 per cent of UK adults surveyed said they’d do the same.

The survey also revealed that social natives Gen Z are 10 per cent more likely than millennials to share content from live events on social media, but despite this – 84 per cent of fans said they’d put their phone down to enjoy their favourite song performed live.

It comes as one in five (20 per cent) Gen Z adults have been so emotionally overcome that they have cried at a gig, compared to 18 per cent of millennials and just 11 per cent of baby boomers, who are adults born between 1946 and 1964.

The survey also revealed that 21 per cent of UK gig goers consider their first concert more memorable than losing their virginity (13 per cent) or getting their first job (20 per cent). 15 per cent of Brits said that live event tickets are their favourite gift to receive, compared to clothing (9 per cent), luxury goods (9 per cent) and wellness products (8 per cent).

However, travel came out on top, with 22 per cent of globe-trotting Brits deciding that a trip away is the perfect gift.