Music News

General Election: Stormzy, Thom Yorke and Yungblud lead reactions as Conservatives secure huge victory

"I'm so sad we lost this fight".

Nick Reilly
Stormzy, Thom Yorke and Yungblud (Getty)

Famous faces including Yungblud, Thom Yorke, and Stormzy have spoken out after the Conservative Party won the UK general election on a disastrous night for Labour.

Yungblud said his heart was “truly aching” after the Tories secured over 360 seats to gain an overwhelming parliamentary majority.

“I’m so sad we lost this fight, after genuinely believing that something would change,” he wrote.

“But that’s just democracy. I’m hurt but I ain’t losing hope at all because I know that one day our feet will fill the shoes that determine which direction the world will walk in.”

The singer, real name Dominic Harrison, said he was “scared”, but vowed “to shout fucking louder”.

Thom Yorke, meanwhile, wrote on Twitter: “Silent. Silence.”

 

Earlier on, Stormzy shared a tweet from writer Mehdi Hasan – which described the initial exit poll predictions as a “dark day”. He is yet to comment in the wake of the result.

“Dark day for minorities in the UK. Especially for British Muslims who watched as a man who said ‘Islam was the problem,’ mocked veiled Muslim women, & also turned a blind eye to massive anti-Muslim hatred in his party, was just given a landslide majority by their fellow Britons,” read Hasan’s tweet.

Posting on Instagram, Lily Allen claimed that “racism and misogyny” run deep within the UK.

“Some say it was Brexit, some day it was Jeremy, personally, and I know no one wants to hear it, I think that racism and misogyny runs so so deep in this country and that Boris won because of his attitude towards those things and not in spite of them,” she wrote.

At the time of the exit poll, Welsh rockers Los Campesinos! claimed that the result would “embolden” bigotry.

‘There are going to be a lot of cunts even more emboldened in their bigoted beliefs, starting tomorrow,” they wrote.

“Call out racism, homophobia, ableism, misogyny if you hear it among your family, your friends, when you hear it in the pub.”

More reactions are expected to emerge throughout the day.

The election marks Labour’s biggest loss since 1935, while the Tories are set to have their biggest majority since Margaret Thatcher was in power in 1987.

Labour, who had 243 sitting MPs when Parliament was dissolved last month, was originally predicted to lose just 52 seats.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn has since confirmed that he will stand down as party leader after a “period of reflection”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now expected to return to Number 10 later today, where he is in a stronger position to push through his Brexit deal and take the UK out of the European Union next month.

