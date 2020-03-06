Genesis add more dates to 2020 UK and Ireland reunion tour

Genesis have added six more dates to their upcoming ‘The Last Domino?’ 2020 UK and Ireland reunion tour.

The prog pop legends reunited earlier this week, with core members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks returning to announce their first love shows together in 13 years.

After the phenomenal demand for tickets when they went on sale this morning (Friday March 6), the trio have now added new shows to their reunion run in Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

The band’s full list of upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Monday November 16 – Dublin 3 Arena

Thursday November 19 – Belfast SSE Arena

Monday November 23 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Tuesday November 24 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena* – NEW DATE ADDED

Thursday November 26 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Friday November 27 – Newcastle Utilita Arena* – NEW DATE ADDED

Sunday November 29 – London The O2

Monday November 30 – London The O2

Wednesday December 2 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday December 3 – Leeds First Direct Arena* – NEW DATE ADDED

Saturday December 5 – Birmingham Arena Birmingham

Sunday December 6 – Birmingham Arena Birmingham*

Tuesday December 8 – Manchester Manchester Arena

Wednesday December 9 – Manchester Manchester Arena* – NEW DATE ADDED

Friday December 11 – Glasgow SSE Arena

Saturday December 12 – Glasgow SSE Arena* – NEW DATE ADDED

“I think it’s a natural moment,” said Rutherford of their reunion earlier this week. “Phil’s been out on tour for the last two-and-a-half years and his son Nick has been drumming, so it seemed like the natural moment to have a conversation about it. We’re all still good friends, we’re all above grass and here we are!”

Collins, who is unable to play drums anymore, explained: “For me, it was something that was working and it was a problem we had to overcome, although I’ll be doing my best to play some bits on the tour. I’ve been working out what songs to play, but Tony and Mike came to the shows at the Albert Hall and both were taken with the way he understood what was needed.

“He plays a bit like me when he wants to. I’m one of his many influences, being his dad. He plays like me and he kinda has the same attitude as me, so that was a good starter.”

In 2017, guitarist Mike Rutherford hinted that Genesis could return once again in celebration of their 50th year, though no plans materialised.

Collins and Rutherford, however, did reunite onstage last summer during the former’s solo show in Berlin. The pair played Genesis’ hit ‘Follow You Follow Me’, lifted from their 1978 album ‘…And Then There Were Three…’.

Back in 2018, Phil Collins explained that he would be open to a Genesis live comeback if his son took on drum duties.