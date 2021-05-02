Genesis add North American dates to upcoming reunion tour

Genesis have expanded their forthcoming reunion tour, plotting dates in North America for later this year.

Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins announced at the start of 2020 that they were reuniting for a tour called The Last Domino?’. The trio, playing together for the first time since 2017, are set to be joined on the tour by Nic Collins on drums, and guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer.

The UK run of the tour, originally set for November and December 2020 before being pushed back to April and then again to September – all due to the coronavirus pandemic – will precede a newly announced North American run.

Announcing the shows on Instagram, Phil Collins said: “Today, Genesis confirm their highly anticipated return to North America for the first time in 14 years.

“The Last Domino? Tour 2021 will have Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford playing major cities across the U.S. and Canada this November and December.”

See Genesis’ full list of North American tour dates below.

NOVEMBER 2021

15 – Chicago, United Center

18 – Washington DC, Capitol One Arena

20 – Charlotte, Spectrum Center

22 – Montreal, Centre Ball

25 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

27 – Buffalo, Keybank Center

29 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

30 – Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Field

DECEMBER 2021

2 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

5 – New York, Madison Square Garden

8 – Columbus, Nationwide Arena

10 – Belmont Park, UBS Arena

13 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

15 – Boston, TD Garden

Speaking about the reunion last year, Rutherford said: “I think it’s a natural moment,” reflecting on the timing of the group’s reunion. “Phil’s been out on tour for the last two-and-a-half years and his son Nick has been drumming, so it seemed like the natural moment to have a conversation about it.

“We’re all still good friends, we’re all above grass and here we are!”