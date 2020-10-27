Genesis begin rehearsals for huge 2021 reunion tour

Genesis have begun rehearsals for their massive 2021 UK reunion tour in London – see photos below.

Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins will head out on ‘The Last Domino? Tour’ next April, with dates having been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trio, playing together for the first time since 2017, are set to be joined on the tour by Nic Collins on drums, and guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer.

Back in July, it was revealed that the trio were pushing back their November and December 2020 shows to next year due to continued concerns regarding the pandemic.

See the band’s current full list of UK and Irish reunion tour dates, including newly announced shows, below.

APRIL 2021

Thursday 1, Glasgow SSE Hydro

Friday 2, Glasgow SSE Hydro

Monday 5, Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tuesday 6, Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 7, Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 9, Newcastle Utilita Arena

Saturday 10, Newcastle Utilita Arena

Monday 12, Manchester Arena

Tuesday 13, Manchester Arena

Thursday 15, Dublin 3Arena

Friday 16, Dublin 3Arena

Sunday 18, Belfast SSE Arena

Wednesday 21, Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 22, Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 24, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Sunday 25, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Tuesday 27, London O2 Arena

Thursday 29, London O2 Arena

Friday 30, London O2 Arena

“I think it’s a natural moment,” said Rutherford of their reunion back in March. “Phil’s been out on tour for the last two-and-a-half years and his son Nick has been drumming, so it seemed like the natural moment to have a conversation about it. We’re all still good friends, we’re all above grass and here we are!”

Earlier this year during the coronavirus lockdown, Genesis began uploading a series of classic gigs to YouTube, streaming one new show from across their career every weekend.

This month, Phil Collins issued a cease and desist order to US President Donald Trump, after Trump used Collins’ classic hit ‘In The Air Tonight’ at one of his rallies without permission.