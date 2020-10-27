Genesis begin rehearsals for huge 2021 reunion tour

Genesis have begun rehearsals for their massive 2021 UK reunion tour in London – see photos below.
Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins will head out on ‘The Last Domino? Tour’ next April, with dates having been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The trio, playing together for the first time since 2017, are set to be joined on the tour by Nic Collins on drums, and guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer.
Back in July, it was revealed that the trio were pushing back their November and December 2020 shows to next year due to continued concerns regarding the pandemic.
See the band’s current full list of UK and Irish reunion tour dates, including newly announced shows, below.
APRIL 2021
Thursday 1, Glasgow SSE Hydro
Friday 2, Glasgow SSE Hydro
Monday 5, Birmingham Utilita Arena
Tuesday 6, Birmingham Utilita Arena
Wednesday 7, Birmingham Utilita Arena
Friday 9, Newcastle Utilita Arena
Saturday 10, Newcastle Utilita Arena
Monday 12, Manchester Arena
Tuesday 13, Manchester Arena
Thursday 15, Dublin 3Arena
Friday 16, Dublin 3Arena
Sunday 18, Belfast SSE Arena
Wednesday 21, Leeds First Direct Arena
Thursday 22, Leeds First Direct Arena
Saturday 24, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Sunday 25, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Tuesday 27, London O2 Arena
Thursday 29, London O2 Arena
Friday 30, London O2 Arena
“I think it’s a natural moment,” said Rutherford of their reunion back in March. “Phil’s been out on tour for the last two-and-a-half years and his son Nick has been drumming, so it seemed like the natural moment to have a conversation about it. We’re all still good friends, we’re all above grass and here we are!”
Earlier this year during the coronavirus lockdown, Genesis began uploading a series of classic gigs to YouTube, streaming one new show from across their career every weekend.
This month, Phil Collins issued a cease and desist order to US President Donald Trump, after Trump used Collins’ classic hit ‘In The Air Tonight’ at one of his rallies without permission.