Genesis have become the latest band to launch a new live stream series on YouTube.

Every Saturday from tonight (April 18), the band will stream a past live gig in full, beginning with their Three Sides Live film from 1981.

“Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy at home during lockdown,” the band announced on Instagram.

“Over the coming 5 weeks, every Saturday from 12pm PST / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST a new Genesis concert film will be made available to watch on the band’s official YouTube channel for 7 days. See the full list of planned gigs to be broadcast below.

Saturday, April 18th – Three Sides Live (1981)

Saturday, April 25th – The Mama Tour (1984)

Saturday, May 2nd – Live At Wembley Stadium (1987)

Saturday, May 9th – The Way We Walk (1992)

Saturday, May 16th – When In Rome (2007)

The band join the likes of Pink Floyd in launching a new live stream series, with the prog legends also set to post unseen, rare and archival footage each forthcoming week.

Last week, Radiohead also announced that they would be releasing shows to YouTube on a weekly basis “until either the restrictions resulting from [the] current situation are eased, or we run out of shows”.

Earlier this year, Genesis announced that they were reuniting for ‘The Last Domino?’, a 2020 UK and Ireland tour.

The prog pop legends, with core members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, will play their first live shows together in 13 years later this year. It’s not clear yet whether any of the gigs will be affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.