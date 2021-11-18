Genesis Owusu has announced a pair of UK and Ireland headline shows set to take place in summer 2022.

The Australian rapper will hit the stage in London and Dublin in June next year in support of his debut full-length, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, which arrived earlier this year.

Owusu’s first stop will be Dublin’s Grand Social on June 14, followed by a performance at The Underworld in Camden on June 15.

Tickets for the London show are on sale now – get them here. The Dublin show tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 10am – get them here.

Earlier today (November 18), Owusu walked away as the big winner of this year’s J Awards, presented by triple j, with the rapper taking home 40 per cent of the ceremony’s total prizes.

The Canberra artist took home the award for ‘Australian Album Of The Year’ for his debut full-length, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.

In a four-star review of ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, NME‘s Cyclone Wehner wrote: “Genesis Owusu has delivered a riveting album that underscores the power of self-knowledge, perspective and art – one that should be cranked loud.”

That album sports the track ‘The Other Black Dog’, the Riley Blakeway-directed visuals for which took home the 2021 J Award for ‘triple j And rage Australian Music Video Of The Year’.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting this when me and the guys were jamming for days trying to make a body of work,” Owusu said in an acceptance speech posted on triple j’s Instagram.

“Obviously this album is very personal to me, and I was just trying to make a body of work that expressed who I was as a person and how I was feeling. So, the fact that it resonated with so many people around the world, it means a lot to me.”

The J Awards come less than a week before the ARIAs, where Owusu leads the nominees with nods for six awards, including Album Of The Year.