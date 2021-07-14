Genesis Owusu releases ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ deluxe album

Genesis Owusu has released the deluxe version of his debut album, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, including five additional songs.

The deluxe version, titled ‘Missing Molars’, is described by the artist as an “extension” to the original record, which arrived back in March. The tracks were recorded during the ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ sessions, and include the previously released outtake ‘Same Thing’.

Listen to the full album below:

“These are all tracks that I felt were special in their own right and needed to be shared. This is music without boundary,” Owusu said in a statement.

In addition to ‘Missing Molars’, Owusu has shared a music video for one of the tracks, ‘The Fall’. Filmed at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park, the video was created by directing duo Versus, made up of Jason Sukadana and Tanya Babic.

Watch the clip below:

“There was a real sense of symbiosis on this project, when we first met with Kofi our ideas for the film meshed perfectly with the themes in a track he had just recorded,” Sukadana said.

Babic added, “When Kofi is in the room, you know you are in the presence of greatness. He’s truly one in a billion. His immense talent and groundbreaking vision will resound for generations.”

NME gave ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ a four-star review upon its release, writing “the Canberran artist defies the conventions of Australian hip-hop, personalising jazz-funk, punk and folk on his debut”.