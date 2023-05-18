Genesis Owusu announces sophomore album, Australia, North America and Europe tour

Genesis Owusu has announced his awaited sophomore album, ‘STRUGGLER’, alongside a new single and music video.

Announced today (May 18), ‘STRUGGLER’ is set to arrive on August 18 via Ourness/AWAL – preorder the album here. ‘STRUGGLER’ is accompanied by a new single, ‘Leaving The Light’, and its music video.

The Bose x NME C23 artist’s upcoming album will serve as a thematic successor to his debut album ‘Smiling With No Teeth’. While ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ chronicled Owusu’s battles with depression and racism, ‘STRUGGLER’ will see him grapple with overcoming his demons.

Genesis Owusu said of the album via a press statement: “The struggler runs through an absurd world with no ‘where’ or ‘why’ at hand. Just an instinctual inner rhythm, yelling at them to survive the pestilence and lightning bolts coming from above. A roach just keeps roaching.”

The tracklist for Genesis Owusu’s ‘STRUGGLER’ is:

1. ‘Leaving The Light’

2. ‘The Roach’

3. ‘The Old Man’

4. ‘See Ya There’

5. ‘Freak Boy’

6. ‘Tied Up!’

7. ‘That’s Life (A Swamp)’

8. ‘Balthazar’

9. ‘Stay Blessed’

10. ‘What Comes Will Come’

11. ‘Stuck To The Fan’

Owusu has also announced a world tour, which will see him perform across North America, Europe and Australia later this year. The tour will run from October 12 through December 16, ending with six shows in Australia. Owusu will be supported by EarthGang while on tour in Australia.

Presales for tickets to Genesis Owusu’s NA and Australia tour dates are now live, with general sales beginning on Friday (May 19) at 10am local time. There will be no presale tickets for his European tour, with general tickets going on sale at 10am local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

Genesis Owusu’s 2023 ‘STRUGGLER’ tour dates are:

October:

12 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

13 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

14 – The Loving Touch – Ferndale, MI

15 – Thunderbird Café & Music Hall – Pittsburgh, PA

17 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

18 – Le Studio TD – Montreal, QC

19 – The Sinclair – Boston, MA

20 – Elsewhere – Brooklyn, NY

21 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

25 – Union Stage – Washington, DC

27 – Visulite Theatre – Charlotte, NC

28 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

29 – The Basement East – Nashville, TN

31 – Empire Control Room & Garage – Austin, TX

November:

01 – The Studio at The Factory – Dallas, TX

03 – Globe Hall – Denver, CO

06 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

07 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

09 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

10 – Star Theater – Portland, OR

11 – Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

15 – Heaven – London, UK

16 – Café de la Danse – Paris, France

17 – Hole44 – Berlin, Germany

December:

01 – The Ice Cream Factory – Perth, Australia

08 – Festival Hall – Melbourne, Australia

09 – UC Refectory – Canberra, Australia

14 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, Australia

15 – Hordern Pavillion – Sydney, Australia

16 – Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide, Australia

Earlier this year, Genesis Owusu participated in the Bose x NME C23 project, which saw Owusu and other artists share previously unreleased tracks for a special mixtape, along with a live showcase at SXSW. For his contribution, Owusu shared the track ‘Hole Heart’.