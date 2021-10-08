Genesis postpone remaining UK farewell tour dates due to positive COVID test

Genesis have been forced to postpone their final four UK reunion tour dates due to a positive COVID test.

For the last fortnight, the band have been travelling across the UK for their ‘The Last Domino?’ tour, which kicked off in Birmingham last month and marked their first shows in 14 years.

The band were due to play in Glasgow tonight (October 8) at the SSE Hydro before heading to London for three shows at The O2 on October 11, 12 and 13. All those gigs have now been cancelled.

“Following guidance and advice from the Government, it is with huge regret that the final four shows of Genesis’ Last Domino? Tour (this evening (8/10) at Glasgow SSE Hydro and 11, 12, 13 October at The O2 in London) have had to be postponed due to positive COVID19 tests within the band,” a statement read.

“We are working to reschedule them as soon as possible and will announce the new dates through our website (www.genesis-music.com) and social media channels as soon as possible,” the message added. All tickets will remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket providers.

“This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events. They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return.”

The UK run of the tour, originally set for November and December 2020 before being pushed back to April and then again to September – all due to the coronavirus pandemic – precedes a newly announced North American run which begins from mid-November, taking the band through until a week before Christmas.

Ahead of the UK leg of the tour beginning, Collins ruled out any further dates from the band, saying these will be the last Genesis shows ever.

See the band’s remaining tour dates below:

NOVEMBER 2021

15 – Chicago, United Center

18 – Washington DC, Capitol One Arena

20 – Charlotte, Spectrum Center

22 – Montreal, Centre Ball

25 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

27 – Buffalo, Keybank Center

29 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

30 – Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Field

DECEMBER 2021

2 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

5 – New York, Madison Square Garden

8 – Columbus, Nationwide Arena

10 – Belmont Park, UBS Arena

13 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena