Genesis reschedule London O2 shows to March 2022

Genesis have rescheduled their three shows at The O2 in London to next spring – check out the new dates below.
Earlier this month, the band were forced to postpone their final four UK reunion tour dates due to a positive COVID test.
The cancellations came after the band have been travelling across the UK for their ‘The Last Domino?’ tour, which kicked off in Birmingham last month and marked their first shows in 14 years.
With a US leg of the tour kicking off next month, the band will then return to London on March 24, 25 and 26 next year to honour the cancelled shows.
See the band’s remaining ‘The Last Domino?’ reunion tour dates below:
NOVEMBER 2021
15 – Chicago, United Center
18 – Washington DC, Capitol One Arena
20 – Charlotte, Spectrum Center
22 – Montreal, Centre Ball
25 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
27 – Buffalo, Keybank Center
29 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
30 – Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Field
DECEMBER 2021
2 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
5 – New York, Madison Square Garden
8 – Columbus, Nationwide Arena
10 – Belmont Park, UBS Arena
13 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
MARCH 2022
24 – London, The O2
25 – London, The O2
26 – London, The O2
The UK run of the tour, originally set for November and December 2020 before being pushed back to April and then again to September – all due to the coronavirus pandemic – precedes a newly announced North American run which begins from mid-November, taking the band through until a week before Christmas.
Ahead of the UK leg of the tour beginning, Collins ruled out any further dates from the band, saying these will be the last Genesis shows ever.