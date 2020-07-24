Genesis reschedule reunion tour for 2021 and add two new dates

Genesis have confirmed that their much-anticipated reunion tour, set to take place across the UK and Ireland this November and December, has been postponed.

Due to continued restrictions on large gatherings in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the prog veterans have announced new dates for the ‘The Last Domino?’ tour in April 2021. You can see them in full below.

Core members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks reunited in March, announcing their first live shows in 13 years.

Advertisement

Among the new dates are two additional shows, at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and London’s O2 Arena on April 7 and April 30 respectively.

The band’s full list of upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below, with original tickets remaining valid.

APRIL

Thursday 1, Glasgow SSE Hydro

Friday 2, Glasgow SSE Hydro

Monday 5, Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tuesday 6, Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 7, Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 9, Newcastle Utilita Arena

Saturday 10, Newcastle Utilita Arena

Monday 12, Manchester Arena

Tuesday 13, Manchester Arena

Thursday 15, Dublin 3Arena

Friday 16, Dublin 3Arena

Sunday 18, Belfast SSE Arena

Wednesday 21, Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 22, Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 24, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Sunday 25, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Tuesday 27, London O2 Arena

Thursday 29, London O2 Arena

Friday 30, London O2 Arena

Advertisement

“I think it’s a natural moment,” said Rutherford of their reunion back in March. “Phil’s been out on tour for the last two-and-a-half years and his son Nick has been drumming, so it seemed like the natural moment to have a conversation about it. We’re all still good friends, we’re all above grass and here we are!”

Meanwhile, Genesis have spent the coronavirus lockdown uploading a series of classic gigs, streaming one new show every weekend.