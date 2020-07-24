Genesis reschedule reunion tour for 2021 and add two new dates

Genesis have confirmed that their much-anticipated reunion tour, set to take place across the UK and Ireland this November and December, has been postponed.
Due to continued restrictions on large gatherings in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the prog veterans have announced new dates for the ‘The Last Domino?’ tour in April 2021. You can see them in full below.
Core members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks reunited in March, announcing their first live shows in 13 years.
Among the new dates are two additional shows, at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and London’s O2 Arena on April 7 and April 30 respectively.
The band’s full list of upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below, with original tickets remaining valid.
APRIL
Thursday 1, Glasgow SSE Hydro
Friday 2, Glasgow SSE Hydro
Monday 5, Birmingham Utilita Arena
Tuesday 6, Birmingham Utilita Arena
Wednesday 7, Birmingham Utilita Arena
Friday 9, Newcastle Utilita Arena
Saturday 10, Newcastle Utilita Arena
Monday 12, Manchester Arena
Tuesday 13, Manchester Arena
Thursday 15, Dublin 3Arena
Friday 16, Dublin 3Arena
Sunday 18, Belfast SSE Arena
Wednesday 21, Leeds First Direct Arena
Thursday 22, Leeds First Direct Arena
Saturday 24, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Sunday 25, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Tuesday 27, London O2 Arena
Thursday 29, London O2 Arena
Friday 30, London O2 Arena
“I think it’s a natural moment,” said Rutherford of their reunion back in March. “Phil’s been out on tour for the last two-and-a-half years and his son Nick has been drumming, so it seemed like the natural moment to have a conversation about it. We’re all still good friends, we’re all above grass and here we are!”
Meanwhile, Genesis have spent the coronavirus lockdown uploading a series of classic gigs, streaming one new show every weekend.