Genesis share rescheduled reunion tour dates and new rehearsal video

Genesis have announced a series of rescheduled tour dates along with a new video from their rehearsals. You can watch it below.

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks were due to hit the road this April to play a long awaited reunion alongside longtime live guitarist and bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins’ son Nic on drums.

However, those original dates for ‘The Last Domino’ tour have now been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday (January 22) on social media, the group announced the rescheduled dates, writing: “We’re ready, but the world isn’t… yet!” Genesis are rescheduling their April UK and Irish tour dates for autumn 2021 in light of the ongoing pandemic.

“‘The Last Domino?’ Tour 2021 will now start in Dublin on 15th September.”

The group also shared a new video from their rehearsals – you can see that and the rescheduled dates below.

“We’re ready, but the world isn’t… yet!” Genesis are rescheduling their April UK and Irish tour dates for autumn 2021 in light of the ongoing pandemic. ‘The Last Domino?’ Tour 2021 will now start in Dublin on 15th September.https://t.co/PwtNfBhTOE pic.twitter.com/tWA6NE4cmc — Genesis (@genesis_band) January 22, 2021

It's set to be @tonybanksmusic, @PhilCollinsFeed and Mike Rutherford’s first live outing together since the ‘Turn It On Again: The Tour’ in 2007. They will be joined on stage by @Nic_Collins21 on drums, and the band’s long time lead guitar and bass player @DarylStuermer. pic.twitter.com/0Sl8t9oRkA — Genesis (@genesis_band) January 22, 2021

Tickets for all rescheduled dates are available through https://t.co/PwtNfBhTOE – all previously purchased tickets remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent. — Genesis (@genesis_band) January 22, 2021

September 2021

15 Dublin – 3 Arena

16 Dublin – 3 Arena

18 Belfast – SSE Arena

20 Birmingham – Utilita Arena

21 Birmingham – Utilita Arena

22 Birmingham – Utilita Arena

24 Manchester – Manchester Arena

25 Manchester – Manchester Arena

27 Leeds – First Direct Arena

28 Leeds – First Direct Arena

30 Newcastle – Utilita Arena

October 2021

01 Newcastle – Utilita Arena

03 Liverpool – M&S Bank

04 Liverpool – M&S Bank

07 Glasgow – SSE Hydro Arena

08 Glasgow – SSE Hydro Arena

11 London – O2 Arena

12 London – O2 Arena

13 London – O2 Arena

Speaking about the reunion last year, Rutherford said: “I think it’s a natural moment,” reflecting on the timing of the group’s reunion.

He added: “Phil’s been out on tour for the last two-and-a-half years and his son Nick has been drumming, so it seemed like the natural moment to have a conversation about it.

“We’re all still good friends, we’re all above grass and here we are!”

Last year, during lockdown, Genesis also began uploading a series of classic gigs to YouTube, streaming one new show from across their career every weekend.