Gengahr announce new album ‘Red Sun Titans’ and 2023 UK tour

Gengahr have announced their upcoming fourth album ‘Red Sun Titans’ and shared new single ‘In The Moment’ along with details of a UK tour.

‘In The Moment’ is the second single from the album, following the comeback track ‘The Ladder‘, which was released back in February.

“‘In The Moment’ reflects upon the necessity to break away from our daily routine and create meaningful memories,” said frontman Felix Bushe. “As much as sunny days and laughter with friends, ‘In The Moment’ celebrates the late hours without inhibition, where dreams lead and tomorrow lingers.”

Advertisement

Bushe also shared that new album ‘Red Sun Titans’ is a record “caught in between two worlds”, and “sits at that crossroads where the past is still in view and to be learned from, but the future is there for the taking.”

‘Red Sun Titans’ is set for release on June 9 via Liberator Music. The album was produced by Matt Glasbey (alt-J, Coldplay) and Charlie Andrew (Wolf Alice, London Grammar, Bloc Party, all three alt-J albums).

The LP follows 2020’s ‘Sanctuary’ which Bushe claimed to be their most intimate album yet sharing, “I got the chance to go down the rabbit hole and make my own experiences personal.”

Check out the tracklist ‘Red Sun Titans’ below:

1. ‘Alkali’

2. ‘Red Sun Titans’

3. ‘From Beruit (Interlude)’

4. ‘A Ladder’

5. ‘In The Moment’

6. ‘Heels To The Moon’

7. ‘Floating In The Undercurrent (Interlude)’

8. ‘White Lightning’

9. ‘Suburbia’

10. ‘In My Way’

11. ‘The Interview’

12. ‘Haunted Spaces (Interlude)’

13. ‘Napoleon’

14. ‘Collapse’

The band will also embark on a UK headlining tour in support of the LP. Check out the dates below and visit here for tickets.

Advertisement

May

13 – Brighton, UK, The Great Escape

27 – Leeds, UK, Live At Leeds: In The Park

July

20 – 23 Huntingdon, UK, Secret Garden Party

21 – 30 Isle Of White, UK, Ventnor Fringe

21 – 23 Oxford, UK, Truck Festival

27 – 30 Kendall Calling

28 – 30 YNOT? Festival

August

24- 27 Lincolnshire, UK, Lost Village

September

25 – Leicester, UK, Academy 2

26 – Birmingham, UK, Hare & Hounds

27 – Leeds, UK, Wardrobe

29 – Manchester, UK, Band On The Wall

30 – Glasgow, UK, Garage G2

October

1 – Newcastle, UK, Cluny

3 – Bristol, UK, Trinity

4 – Brighton, UK, Concorde 2

6 – London, UK, Electric Ballroom

In a three-star in a review of the band’s third album, NME shared: “‘Sanctuary’ works best when Gengahr push their usual parameters. But hesitation remains in this regard, evidenced by some rather uninspired moments. Nonetheless it’s a worthy effort and one that surely sets them up for greater things to come.”