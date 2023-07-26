Gengahr announce UK and European tour dates

Gengahr have announced new dates on their upcoming UK and European tour headline tour later this year – find the dates below.

Back in April the band announced their new album ‘Red Sun Titans’ – which came out June 9 – and 2023 UK tour with dates scheduled for cities including Birmingham, Manchester, London and more.

The 2023 tour will kick off at Leicester’s O2 Academy on September 25 and finishes with a show at London’s Electric Ballroom on October 6 – you can purchase tickets here.

Advertisement

Gengahr have now expanded the autumn tour into Europe, with new dates in Porto on October 12, Prague (14), Berlin (15), Amsterdam (16) and Paris (19). Tickets for European shows are on sale now.

Back in February Gengahr returned with their first new music in two years, sharing new single ‘A Ladder’.

Describing the album in a press statement, frontman Felix Bushe said ‘Red Suns Titans’ was “caught in between two worlds”, and “sits at that crossroads where the past is still in view and to be learned from, but the future is there for the taking”.

The album was produced by Matt Glasbey (alt-J, Coldplay) and Charlie Andrew (Wolf Alice, London Grammar, Bloc Party, all three alt-J albums).

Advertisement

Find the full headline tour schedule below.

Gengahr 2023 UK and European tour:

SEPTEMBER

25 – Academy 2, Leicester, UK

26 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham, UK

27 – Wardrobe, Leeds, UK

29 – Band On The Wall, Manchester, UK

30 – Garage G2, Glasgow, UK

OCTOBER

1 – Cluny, Newcastle, UK

3 – Trinity, Bristol, UK

4 – Concorde 2, Brighton, UK

6 – Electric Ballroom, London, UK

12 – Hard Club, Porto, PT

14 – Café V lese, Prague, CZ

15 – Berghain Kantine Berlin, DE

16 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

19 – Le Hasard Ludique, Paris, FR

In a three-star in a review of Gengahr’s third album, NME shared: “‘Sanctuary’ works best when Gengahr push their usual parameters. But hesitation remains in this regard, evidenced by some rather uninspired moments. Nonetheless it’s a worthy effort and one that surely sets them up for greater things to come.”