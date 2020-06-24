Gengahr have shared their stunning cover of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Love’

Gengahr have dropped their cover of Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘Love’ – you can listen to it below.

The band, who originally performed the cover at London’s Maida Vale Studios in session for Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 earlier this year, have released their version ahead of Lamar’s cancelled Glastonbury Festival headline performance this weekend (June 24-28) following the coronavirus pandemic.

Gengahr were also set to appear at Worthy Farm for the third time this weekend.

Speaking about their take on the track, Gengahr’s Felix Bushe told The Line Of Best Fit: “This week we would have been on our way to play Glastonbury festival for the third time. It’s home to some amazing memories for us as a band and it’s cancellation this year was the most painful of them all.

He added: “A few months back we played this cover on Annie Mac’s R1 show and the response was so good that we ended up playing it again throughout the Sanctuary tour. Kendrick would have been the jewel in the Glastonbury crown this year so it seemed fitting that we record and release a studio version of the track to commemorate this lost moment in time.”

Lamar was due to headline Glastonbury alongside Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift.

Organisers shared a series of playlists, each corresponding to a different one of their stages, featuring artists who were set to play on their respective line-ups, this week.

The playlists come alongside a “virtual line-up” collating the upcoming coverage and online content that will be available in celebration of the festival’s 50th anniversary.

Topped by the BBC’s extensive coverage plan, the online bill includes a portal allowing punters to upload their photo memories and the recently announced V&A online exhibition.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed Glastonbury fans yesterday (June 23) noticed a flurry of activity on the festival’s official webcam, sparking speculation that a special broadcast from Worthy Farm could still take place this weekend.