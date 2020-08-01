Gengahr share five-track acoustic ‘Sanctuary’ EP

Gengahr have shared a five-track EP of acoustic renditions of tracks from their latest studio album, ‘Sanctuary’.

Listen to the EP below:

Advertisement

Per a press release, Gengahr frontman Felix Bushe said the acoustic EP was conceived while the band were under coronavirus-imposed lockdown.

“Lockdown gave us an unexpected opportunity to reimagine some of the songs off our new record,” Bushe said in a statement.

“It was a really interesting process stripping down our most built up production to date and seeing how the songs would exist in this new form”.

‘Sanctuary’ is Gengahr’s third full-length and was released earlier this year on January 31. The album, as described by NME, sees Bushe addressing turmoil in his own personal life.

“I got the chance to go down the rabbit hole and make my own experiences personal,” Bushe said.

“That is the nature of doing stuff away from the band. It was also a combination of going through a rough patch and we changed the way that the record was constructed.”

Advertisement

In late June, the band officially released their cover of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Love’, ahead of Lamar’s cancelled Glastonbury Festival headline performance. They initially performed the cover at London’s Maida Vale Studios in session for Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 earlier this year.