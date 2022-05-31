Gently Tender announce debut album, ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise!’

Gently Tender have announced the release of their debut album, ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise!’ – listen to new single, ‘Love All The Population’ below.

The band, made up from ex-Palma Violets members Sam Fryer, Will Doyle and Peter Mayhew alongside The Big Moon’s Celia Archer and guitarist Adam Brown, returned last month with new single ‘Dead Is Dead’, after being away for over three years.

Due out August 26, ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise!’ was produced by Matthew E. White, who flew over to work with Gently Tender at Rockfield Studios, following initial sessions at Spacebomb in Richmond, Virginia. It will be released via So Young Records, marking the label’s first full-length release.

News of the album comes alongside new single ‘Love All The Population’. “This song was written in the first lockdown – like lots of people I had spent many hours reflecting on the togetherness of our existence pre-pandemic,” Fryer said in a statement. “I was thinking a lot about the now-empty spaces – empty music venues particularly – not only closing because of the pandemic! So this song was a bit of a lament to those.”

Watch the video for ‘Love All The Population’ below:

You can pre-order ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise!’ here – see the tracklisting below.

‘Home Anymore’

‘Dead Is Dead’

‘Love All The Population’

‘Ain’t No River Wide Enough’

‘Sunlight In Motion’

‘True Colours (Sometime I’ll Get Through)’

‘Ain’t No Valley Low Enough’

‘Heaven Ho!’

‘God Didn’t Leave The Factory’

‘Right Time’

‘Pointless Noise’

‘This Is My Night Of Compassion’

Gently Tender have also announced a headline London show for November 14, 2022. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (June 1) at 10am – get them here.

The band were also recently announced as support for The Big Moon’s upcoming UK tour in support of their second album, ‘Walking Like We Do’, which was released in 2020. Remaining tickets are on sale here now. See the full list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

19 – Sheffield, Leadmill

20 – Brighton, Concorde 2

21 – Birmingham, Academy 2

23 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

24 – Newcastle, Newcastle Uni

25 – Manchester, Academy 2

27 – Cardiff, Tramshed

28 – London, O2 Kentish Town Forum