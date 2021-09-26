George Clinton announces final UK tour set for spring 2022

George Clinton has announced his final UK tour set to take place in spring 2022 – see the full list of dates below.

The Parliament-Funkadelic legend announced his retirement from the road almost two years ago, but due to the coronavirus pandemic his UK farewell tour was put on hold.

“This has been coming a long time,” Clinton said in a statement at the time. “Anyone who has been to the shows over the past couple of years has noticed that I’ve been out front less and less.

“Truth be told, it’s never really been about me. It’s always been about the music and the band. That’s the real P-Funk legacy. They’ll still be funkin’ long after I stop.”

Now, the 80-year-old, whose last album was 2018’s ‘Medicaid Fraud Dog’, has announced he and Parliament-Funkadelic will hit the UK next May for a short run of dates, taking in Nottingham, London, Glasgow, Bristol, Manchester, Margate and Scarborough.

Tickets are on sale now here – see the full list of dates below.

MAY 2022

22 – Nottingham, Rock City

23 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

24 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

26 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

27 – Manchester, Albert Hall

28 – Margate, Dreamland

29 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Last year, Clinton joined Cypress Hill on the Pubic Enemy track ‘GRID’.

Taken from the iconic rap group’s 15th studio album, ‘What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?’, ‘GRID’ envisages a post-apocalyptic world where digital communication has been eradicated.

“Aww snap! No apps just maybe perhaps/ No GRID is what we need for new human contact/ Not even your own server can save you/ We all caught up in the web is so true,” frontman Chuck D raps.

Shot in the desert, the track’s accompanying video starts off like a Zoom chat, with each member of the group, as well as Cypress Hill’s B-Real, situated in a different location. Footage of Public Enemy’s performance with George Clinton also features throughout.