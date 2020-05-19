The nominees for the upcoming British Podcast Awards have been revealed, with the likes of George Ezra, Jessie Ware and Greg James each receiving nods.
Returning for its fourth annual edition, the Acast-powered ceremony will celebrate the nation’s best podcasting on July 11 with a virtual event.
Earlier today (May 19), the 2020 nominees were unveiled by film and TV critic Rhianna Dhillon via a special stream on the official British Podcast Awards’ website. The list was put together by over 50 judges, including 2019 winner George The Poet.
Jessie Ware is up for the Spotlight Award for her Table Manners podcast, going up against My Dad Wrote A Porno, The Guilty Feminist and more. BBC Radio 1’s Greg James, meanwhile, is featured in the Best Live Episode category with Tailenders, the cricket podcast he hosts with former Maccabees member Felix White and England bowler Jimmy Anderson.
Elsewhere, George Ezra is up for the Best Entertainment Podcast for George Ezra & Friends. In that same category is Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster.
You can see the full list of nominations below.
Reviewing Tailenders in his Podcasts For The People blog last year, NME‘s Greg Cochrane wrote: “Tailenders is a podcast about cricket… loosely. I mean, it brings cricket to people like me who don’t know a googly from a jaffa. It doesn’t matter, Tailenders – with expert insight, running jokes and an overall theme of inclusivity – makes the whole culture feel like a club you won’t want to leave.”
Best Arts and Culture Podcast supported by Pod Bible
Best Pick
The Spontaneity Shop
Classical Fix
BBC Radio 3 Production
Rule of Three
Great Big Owl
Selfridges Hot Air presents State of the Arts
Radio Wolfgang
Somerset House
Somerset House
Best Business Podcast
Doing It For The Kids
Doing It For the Kids
Jazz Shapers sponsored by Mishcon De Reya
Jazz FM
Money Talks
Economist Radio
Tales Of Silicon Valley
The Times & Wireless Studios
The Northern Power Women Podcast
Northern Power Women
Best Comedy Podcast supported by Acast
Brian & Roger
Great Big Owl
Dear Joan and Jericha
Julia Davis & Vicki Pepperdine
Josh Berry’s Fake News
Union JACK radio
Kurupt FM
Audible UK
Mind Canyon
Charlie Kemp & Steve Dawson
Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
Plosive Productions
Best Branded Podcast
#QueerAF
Jamie Wareham for National Student Pride
DeepMind: The Podcast
Whistledown Productions for DeepMind
Meet Me at the Museum
Art Fund
On the Marie Curie Couch
Marie Curie
Penguin Podcast
Somethin’ Else
The Rough Guide to Everywhere
Reduced Listening for Rough Guides
Best Sports Podcast supported by Audioboom
Football Inside Out: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019
We Are Grape for COPA90
The Beautiful Brain
Hana Walker-Brown for Audible UK
The Cycling Podcast
Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie & Daniel Friebe
The Exs and Os Podcast
Exs and Os
The Game Changers
Promote PR
The Totally Football Show
Muddy Knees Media for Totally Football Network
Best Current Affairs Podcast
Full Disclosure with James O’Brien
Global Original
Stance Podcast
Chrystal Genesis
The Intelligence
Economist Radio
The Tortoise podcast
Tortoise media
The Week Junior Show
Fun Kids and the Week Junior
Today in Focus
The Guardian
Best Daily Podcast supported by Podfollow
Beyond Today
BBC Radio 4
Love Island: The Morning After
ITV
The Globalist
Monocle 24
The Rob Auton Daily Podcast
Plosive Productions
The Santa Daily
Fun Kids
Today in Focus
The Guardian
Best Family Podcast
Ask The Nincompoops
Great Big Owl
Breaking Mum & Dad
Anna Williamson
David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast
Global
Diddy Pod
Ciaran Murtagh, Andrew Barnett Jones & Steve Ryde
The Intended Parent
Fran and Kreena
The Trap Door
Sophie Black
Best Fiction Podcast
Brian & Roger
Great Big Owl
Coexistence
Coex Studios
Fall of the Shah
Steve Waters for BBC World Service
Hag
Thomas Curry, Harriet Poland & Tom Killian for Audible UK
Mockery Manor
Laurence Owen & Lindsay Sharman
Passenger List
Goldhawk Productions & Radiotopia
Best Interview
Trust Issues: The Infected Blood Scandal
Rachel Botsman
Declassified
Michael Coates
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
How To Kill An Hour
Marcus Bronzy
Out to Lunch with Jay Rayner
Somethin’ Else
Today in Focus
The Guardian
Best Live Episode supported by Latitude
Blood on the Tracks
Shooting Shark
Can We Just Ask – Can Anyone Be An Activist?
Annie Clarke & Will Clempner
Nobody Panic
Plosive Productions
Tailenders
TBI Media
Tape Notes
Tape Notes
The Empire Film Podcast
Bauer Media
Best Publisher or Network supported by 4DC
The Athletic
BBC World Service
The Guardian
Mags Creative
Somethin’ Else
Studio 71
Best New Podcast supported by Factory Studios
Accentricity
Sadie Ryan
Masala Podcast
Sangeeta Pillai for Soul Sutras
Shagged Married Annoyed
Chris and Rosie Ramsey for Avalon Television
The IMO Podcast
Chris & Michelle for The IMO project
The Last Bohemians
House of Hutch
The Log Books
Adam Smith, Tash Walker and Shivani Dave
Best Radio Podcast supported by Radioplayer
Ellie and Anna Have Issues
Ellie & Anna for Global
Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review
Somethin’ Else for BBC Radio 5 Live
The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X
Chris Moyles for Global
The Santa Daily
Devaweb for Fun Kids
The Skewer
Jon Holmes for BBC Radio 4
Tunnel 29
Helena Merriman for BBC Radio 4
Best Sex and Relationships Podcast
QueerAF
Jamie Wareham for National Student Pride
Amaliah
Amaliah
Brown Girls Do It Too
BBC Asian Network
Fucks Given
ComeCurious for Studio71 UK
Masala Podcast
Sangeeta Pillai for Soul Sutras
The Breakup Monologues
Rosie Wilby
Best True Crime Podcast
Paradise
Dan Maudsley for 5 Live & BBC Sounds
The Bellingcat Podcast: MH17
Novel
The Hurricane Tapes
Steve Crossman & Joel Hammer for BBC World Service
The Last Days of August
Jon Ronson & Lina Misitzis for Audible UK
The Missing Cryptoqueen
Georgia Catt & Jamie Bartlett for BBC Sounds
Unheard: The Fred and Rose West Tapes
Somethin’ Else
Best Wellbeing Podcast
Declassified
Michael Coates
GABA
Adam Martin
Hooked: The Unexpected Addicts
BBC Radio 5 Live
No Really, I’m Fine
Reach
Rainbow Dads
Richard and Nicholas
The Sound of Anger
Queen Mary Centre for the History of the Emotions
The Bullseye Award supported by Blue Microphones
After: Surviving Sexual Assault
BBC Sounds
Strong Manchester Women
Vic Elizabeth Turnbull at MIC Media
The Investor’s Guide to China
Fidelity International
The Offensive
Stakhanov
Things Unseen: Entombed
CTVC
This Is Spoke
Penguin Random House UK, Fremantle & BMG
The Spotlight Award supported by DAX
Deliciously Ella
Deliciously Ella for Mags Creative
Elis James and John Robins
Audio Always for BBC Radio 5 Live
Happy Mum Happy Baby
Giovanna Fletcher
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Jamie, James, Alice & Rocky
Table Manners with Jessie Ware
Jessie Ware
The Guilty Feminist
The Spontaneity Shop
Best Entertainment Podcast supported by Sony Music’s 4th Floor Creative
George Ezra & Friends
Help I Sexted My Boss
William Hanson and Jordan North for Audio Always
No Country for Young Women
Radio 1 & 1Xtra Production for BBC Sounds
Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
Plosive Productions
Sam Walker’s Desert Diaries
Sam Walker
Something Rhymes With Purple
Somethin’ Else
The Creativity Award
David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast
Global
Fake Heiress
BBC Radio Drama London for BBC Radio 4
Mind Canyon
Charlie Kemp & Steve Dawson
Where is My Mind?
Niall Breslin
The Sound of Anger
Queen Mary Centre for the History of the Emotions
The Skewer
Jon Holmes for BBC Radio 4
Smartest Podcast supported by Rethink Audio
Food Actually
Chalk & Blade and Pushkin Industries for Luminary Media
Power Corrupts
Brian Klaas
Tales of Silicon Valley
The Times & Wireless Studios
The Listening Service
Radio 3 Production
The Sound of Anger
Queen Mary centre for the History of the Emotions
The Tip Off
Maeve McClenaghan
Best Podcast in the Welsh Language
Dwy Iaith, Un Ymennydd
Elis James, produced by Alpha for BBC Cymru
Siarad Secs Astud
BBC Cymru
Yr Haclediad
Bryn Salisbury, Lestyn Lloyd and Sioned Mills
Acast Moment Of The Year
#QueerAF
Jamie Wareham for National Student Pride
Happy Place
Fearne Cotton
No Such Thing As A Fish
No Such Thing As A Fish
RHLSTP
Sky Potato, Go Faster Stripe & Fuzz Productions
Tunnel 29
Helena Merriman for BBC Radio 4 & BBC Sounds
Ways to Change the World
Channel 4 News
