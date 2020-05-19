The nominees for the upcoming British Podcast Awards have been revealed, with the likes of George Ezra, Jessie Ware and Greg James each receiving nods.

Returning for its fourth annual edition, the Acast-powered ceremony will celebrate the nation’s best podcasting on July 11 with a virtual event.

Earlier today (May 19), the 2020 nominees were unveiled by film and TV critic Rhianna Dhillon via a special stream on the official British Podcast Awards’ website. The list was put together by over 50 judges, including 2019 winner George The Poet.

Jessie Ware is up for the Spotlight Award for her Table Manners podcast, going up against My Dad Wrote A Porno, The Guilty Feminist and more. BBC Radio 1’s Greg James, meanwhile, is featured in the Best Live Episode category with Tailenders, the cricket podcast he hosts with former Maccabees member Felix White and England bowler Jimmy Anderson.

Elsewhere, George Ezra is up for the Best Entertainment Podcast for George Ezra & Friends. In that same category is Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster.

You can see the full list of nominations below.

Reviewing Tailenders in his Podcasts For The People blog last year, NME‘s Greg Cochrane wrote: “Tailenders is a podcast about cricket… loosely. I mean, it brings cricket to people like me who don’t know a googly from a jaffa. It doesn’t matter, Tailenders – with expert insight, running jokes and an overall theme of inclusivity – makes the whole culture feel like a club you won’t want to leave.”

Best Arts and Culture Podcast supported by Pod Bible

Best Pick

The Spontaneity Shop

Classical Fix

BBC Radio 3 Production

Rule of Three

Great Big Owl

Selfridges Hot Air presents State of the Arts

Radio Wolfgang

Somerset House

Somerset House

Best Business Podcast

Doing It For The Kids

Doing It For the Kids

Jazz Shapers sponsored by Mishcon De Reya

Jazz FM

Money Talks

Economist Radio

Tales Of Silicon Valley

The Times & Wireless Studios

The Northern Power Women Podcast

Northern Power Women

Best Comedy Podcast supported by Acast

Brian & Roger

Great Big Owl

Dear Joan and Jericha

Julia Davis & Vicki Pepperdine

Josh Berry’s Fake News

Union JACK radio

Kurupt FM

Audible UK

Mind Canyon

Charlie Kemp & Steve Dawson

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

Plosive Productions

Best Branded Podcast

#QueerAF

Jamie Wareham for National Student Pride

DeepMind: The Podcast

Whistledown Productions for DeepMind

Meet Me at the Museum

Art Fund

On the Marie Curie Couch

Marie Curie

Penguin Podcast

Somethin’ Else

The Rough Guide to Everywhere

Reduced Listening for Rough Guides

Best Sports Podcast supported by Audioboom

Football Inside Out: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019

We Are Grape for COPA90

The Beautiful Brain

Hana Walker-Brown for Audible UK

The Cycling Podcast

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie & Daniel Friebe

The Exs and Os Podcast

Exs and Os

The Game Changers

Promote PR

The Totally Football Show

Muddy Knees Media for Totally Football Network

Best Current Affairs Podcast

Full Disclosure with James O’Brien

Global Original

Stance Podcast

Chrystal Genesis

The Intelligence

Economist Radio

The Tortoise podcast

Tortoise media

The Week Junior Show

Fun Kids and the Week Junior

Today in Focus

The Guardian

Best Daily Podcast supported by Podfollow

Beyond Today

BBC Radio 4

Love Island: The Morning After

ITV

The Globalist

Monocle 24

The Rob Auton Daily Podcast

Plosive Productions

The Santa Daily

Fun Kids

Today in Focus

The Guardian

Best Family Podcast

Ask The Nincompoops

Great Big Owl

Breaking Mum & Dad

Anna Williamson

David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast

Global

Diddy Pod

Ciaran Murtagh, Andrew Barnett Jones & Steve Ryde

The Intended Parent

Fran and Kreena

The Trap Door

Sophie Black

Best Fiction Podcast

Brian & Roger

Great Big Owl

Coexistence

Coex Studios

Fall of the Shah

Steve Waters for BBC World Service

Hag

Thomas Curry, Harriet Poland & Tom Killian for Audible UK

Mockery Manor

Laurence Owen & Lindsay Sharman

Passenger List

Goldhawk Productions & Radiotopia

Best Interview

Trust Issues: The Infected Blood Scandal

Rachel Botsman

Declassified

Michael Coates

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

How To Kill An Hour

Marcus Bronzy

Out to Lunch with Jay Rayner

Somethin’ Else

Today in Focus

The Guardian

Best Live Episode supported by Latitude

Blood on the Tracks

Shooting Shark

Can We Just Ask – Can Anyone Be An Activist?

Annie Clarke & Will Clempner

Nobody Panic

Plosive Productions

Tailenders

TBI Media

Tape Notes

Tape Notes

The Empire Film Podcast

Bauer Media

Best Publisher or Network supported by 4DC

The Athletic

BBC World Service

The Guardian

Mags Creative

Somethin’ Else

Studio 71

Best New Podcast supported by Factory Studios

Accentricity

Sadie Ryan

Masala Podcast

Sangeeta Pillai for Soul Sutras

Shagged Married Annoyed

Chris and Rosie Ramsey for Avalon Television

The IMO Podcast

Chris & Michelle for The IMO project

The Last Bohemians

House of Hutch

The Log Books

Adam Smith, Tash Walker and Shivani Dave

Best Radio Podcast supported by Radioplayer

Ellie and Anna Have Issues

Ellie & Anna for Global

Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review

Somethin’ Else for BBC Radio 5 Live

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X

Chris Moyles for Global

The Santa Daily

Devaweb for Fun Kids

The Skewer

Jon Holmes for BBC Radio 4

Tunnel 29

Helena Merriman for BBC Radio 4

Best Sex and Relationships Podcast

QueerAF

Jamie Wareham for National Student Pride

Amaliah

Amaliah

Brown Girls Do It Too

BBC Asian Network

Fucks Given

ComeCurious for Studio71 UK

Masala Podcast

Sangeeta Pillai for Soul Sutras

The Breakup Monologues

Rosie Wilby

Best True Crime Podcast

Paradise

Dan Maudsley for 5 Live & BBC Sounds

The Bellingcat Podcast: MH17

Novel

The Hurricane Tapes

Steve Crossman & Joel Hammer for BBC World Service

The Last Days of August

Jon Ronson & Lina Misitzis for Audible UK

The Missing Cryptoqueen

Georgia Catt & Jamie Bartlett for BBC Sounds

Unheard: The Fred and Rose West Tapes

Somethin’ Else

Best Wellbeing Podcast

Declassified

Michael Coates

GABA

Adam Martin

Hooked: The Unexpected Addicts

BBC Radio 5 Live

No Really, I’m Fine

Reach

Rainbow Dads

Richard and Nicholas

The Sound of Anger

Queen Mary Centre for the History of the Emotions

The Bullseye Award supported by Blue Microphones

After: Surviving Sexual Assault

BBC Sounds

Strong Manchester Women

Vic Elizabeth Turnbull at MIC Media

The Investor’s Guide to China

Fidelity International

The Offensive

Stakhanov

Things Unseen: Entombed

CTVC

This Is Spoke

Penguin Random House UK, Fremantle & BMG

The Spotlight Award supported by DAX

Deliciously Ella

Deliciously Ella for Mags Creative

Elis James and John Robins

Audio Always for BBC Radio 5 Live

Happy Mum Happy Baby

Giovanna Fletcher

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Jamie, James, Alice & Rocky

Table Manners with Jessie Ware

Jessie Ware

The Guilty Feminist

The Spontaneity Shop

Best Entertainment Podcast supported by Sony Music’s 4th Floor Creative

George Ezra & Friends

Help I Sexted My Boss

William Hanson and Jordan North for Audio Always

No Country for Young Women

Radio 1 & 1Xtra Production for BBC Sounds

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

Plosive Productions

Sam Walker’s Desert Diaries

Sam Walker

Something Rhymes With Purple

Somethin’ Else

The Creativity Award

David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast

Global

Fake Heiress

BBC Radio Drama London for BBC Radio 4

Mind Canyon

Charlie Kemp & Steve Dawson

Where is My Mind?

Niall Breslin

The Sound of Anger

Queen Mary Centre for the History of the Emotions

The Skewer

Jon Holmes for BBC Radio 4

Smartest Podcast supported by Rethink Audio

Food Actually

Chalk & Blade and Pushkin Industries for Luminary Media

Power Corrupts

Brian Klaas

Tales of Silicon Valley

The Times & Wireless Studios

The Listening Service

Radio 3 Production

The Sound of Anger

Queen Mary centre for the History of the Emotions

The Tip Off

Maeve McClenaghan

Best Podcast in the Welsh Language

Dwy Iaith, Un Ymennydd

Elis James, produced by Alpha for BBC Cymru

Siarad Secs Astud

BBC Cymru

Yr Haclediad

Bryn Salisbury, Lestyn Lloyd and Sioned Mills

Acast Moment Of The Year

#QueerAF

Jamie Wareham for National Student Pride

Happy Place

Fearne Cotton

No Such Thing As A Fish

No Such Thing As A Fish

RHLSTP

Sky Potato, Go Faster Stripe & Fuzz Productions

Tunnel 29

Helena Merriman for BBC Radio 4 & BBC Sounds

Ways to Change the World

Channel 4 News

SPECIAL AWARDS ANNOUNCED ON THE NIGHT:

Listeners’ Choice Award supported by BBC Sounds

Audioboom Podcast of the Year

The Spotify Podcast Champion