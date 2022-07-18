George Ezra announces 2023 arena shows in London and Ireland

George Ezra has announced details of three new arena shows for 2023 in London and Ireland – see details below and find tickets here.

The news comes off the back of the songwriter’s massive London gig at Finsbury Park, which took place last night (July 17).

As already announced, Ezra will take recent third album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ out on a UK arena tour later this year, and three dates have now been added for early 2023.

The songwriter will play Dublin’s 3Arena on March 8, heading to Killarney for a gig at the INEC Arena two days later.

On March 13, he will then end the short extension to the tour with a London show at The O2. Australian dates also follow at the end of this year.

See George Ezra’s new and existing tour dates below. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale at 10am BST on Friday (July 22) and can be picked up here alongside remaining tickets for the previously announced gigs.

George Ezra will play:

SEPTEMBER 2022

13 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

14 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

16 – The AO Arena, Manchester

20 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne

22 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

26 – The OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – SSE Arena, Belfast

29 – 3Arena, Dublin

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

2 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

MARCH 2023

8 – 3Arena, Dublin

10 – INEC Arena, Killarney

13 – The O2, London

Reviewing new album ‘Gold Rush Kid’, NME said: “The effusive ‘Gold Rush Kid’ sees Ezra marvel at his status as one of the UK’s most successful singer-songwriters of the past decade – his debut recently went five times Platinum – with a title track that sees him awed by the unexpected nature of his situation.

““I’m the gold rush kid / Robbing the bank,” he sings giddily over a caffeinated drumline so demanding and bouncy it could spur on a conga line. It’s a fun and curious ditty, yet the songwriting frustratingly positions Ezra as someone who got lucky, rather than an ambitious auteur ready to set his own fate after years of hardship.”