George Ezra announces huge 2022 Finsbury Park show with Blossoms and Holly Humberstone

George Ezra has announced a massive London show for 2022 – he will play Finsbury Park next summer.

Blossoms and Holly Humberstone are set to provide support at the show, with “many more” artists set to be announced on the line-up.

The show, set for July 17 next year, will be the singer’s first show since the coronavirus pandemic, and his biggest headline gig to date.

“Hello, it’s been a while – I know that, I feel it – but I’ve got some exciting news,” Ezra told fans in a video recorded at Finsbury Park train station. “I’m headlining a show at Finsbury Park next year, on the 17th of July 2022.”

After pausing for a train to pass, Ezra continued: “I want you to be there. I need you to be there. It’s gonna be a party.”

Pre-sale tickets for the show go on sale at 9am BST on Wednesday (August 18), with general sale following on Friday (August 20), also at 9am. Fans can register for pre-sale access here.

Hello! I keep trying to write this caption and keep over complicating it because I’m too excited 😳 So the headlines are: we’re coming back, I’m extremely excited and I can’t wait to see you all 🥰 See you at Finsbury Park 😉 x pic.twitter.com/EaPGBExACX — george E Z R A (@george_ezra) August 16, 2021

George Ezra was one of the performers at Glastonbury’s recent ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestream. Reviewing his short solo acoustic set, performed around a bonfire, NME wrote: “Ezra strips things back to the bare bones with a solo acoustic set performed next to a raging bonfire. The short-and-sweet 10-minute set shows that, even when removing his full-band bombast, the crooner has the voice and the tunes to command a space on his own.”

Ezra last released an album, ‘Staying at Tamara’s’, in March 2018. It went on to become the UK’s best selling artist album of the year.