George Ezra announces huge London shows to raise money for mental health charity

The two Royal Albert Hall shows will raise money for Mind

George Ezra will cap off his ‘Staying at Tamara’s’ tour with two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with all the proceeds going to mental health awareness charity Mind.

The two shows, set to take place on September 24-25, are the singer’s only headline shows scheduled for the last half of the year.

Ezra tweeted: “These will be the final two shows of the Staying At Tamara’s album before I take myself off to write the next record, so it’s going to be a celebration to remember… and all for a great cause.”

Ezra, who has spoken openly about suffering from anxiety in the past, is also now an official ambassador for Mind. The charity’s chairman Steve Spring said in a statement: “We are absolutely delighted to announce George as a Mind Ambassador. He’s supported a number of our key campaigns and helped raise significant funds for our work.

“We are almost entirely reliant on voluntary donations, so quite simply couldn’t continue important support services, such as our Infoline, without the generous donations of people like George and his fans.”

It’s been a busy year for Ezra, who has been aggressively touring his second album, 2018’s Staying at Tamara’s, which has already been certified three times platinum and features number one single ‘Shotgun’.

Earlier in the year, the singer headed out on a sold-out UK arena tour, including two shows at London’s O2 Arena. Over the summer, he also made appearances at festivals including Glastonbury, Parklife, TRNSMT, Latitude and Isle of Wight.

‘Staying at Tamara’s’ received a four star review from NME’s Nick Reilly. He said: “It’s a blend of new-found maturity and crowd-pleasing choruses that transform Ezra’s second offering into the perfect progression from the sound of his debut.”