George Ezra cancels Danish gig due to illness ahead of Glastonbury performance

George Ezra has announced the cancellation of of his performance at Tinderbox Festival in Denmark today (June 24) ahead of his rumoured secret set at Glastonbury Festival.

Ezra took to social media on Thursday (June 23) to apologise to his Danish fans, revealing that he has “come down with a nasty bout of laryngitis” and is undergoing “full vocal rest for 48 hours” per doctor’s orders.

“I hate having to cancel shows but sadly this one is out of my control,” he added.

Read Ezra’s statement below.

So sorry to everyone who was planning to come and see me and the band at @Tinderbox_dk x pic.twitter.com/KWz6hgfKOS — george E Z R A (@george_ezra) June 23, 2022

The news comes two days ahead of his rumoured secret set at the John Peel tent at Glastonbury on June 26 at 2pm. While his 48 hours of vocal rest will wrap up by the time June 26 rolls around, it remains uncertain if the supposed set will still take place.

Last Sunday (June 19), rumours began circulating on social media that Ezra would be making a surprise appearance at Glastonbury after signs emerged online from Worthy Farm teasing that the ‘Gold Rush Kid’ would perform on June 26.

‘Gold Rush Kid’ is notably the name of Ezra’s latest album, which he released earlier this month.

In a three-star review of ‘Gold Rush Kid’, NME’s Sophie Williams wrote: “The effusive ‘Gold Rush Kid’ sees Ezra marvel at his status as one of the UK’s most successful singer-songwriters of the past decade – his debut recently went five times Platinum – with a title track that sees him awed by the unexpected nature of his situation.”

George Ezra’s rumoured secret set at Glastonbury isn’t the only performance in jeopardy at the festival this year. The Chemical Brothers are currently still unsure of their attendance at the festival. Earlier this week, they were forced to cancel their show in Cork due to a positive COVID test in their camp.

Wolf Alice were also on the verge of having their June 24 set at the Pyramid Stage called off after they found themselves stranded in Los Angeles after their flight to London was cancelled. The issue has seemingly been resolved though, as the band have landed in London just hours ahead of their scheduled performance.

Yesterday, Bastille performed a secret set at Glastonbury on the William’s Green stage backed by the 10-piece brass band Ol’ Dirty Brasstards. The band performed after festival founder Michael Eavis’ traditional covers set.

