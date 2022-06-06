George Ezra details Australian leg of ‘Gold Rush Kid’ world tour

George Ezra has announced the Australian leg of his ‘Gold Rush Kid’ tour, taking his titular third album Down Under at the end of October.

He’ll play in Eora/Sydney first, hitting the Aware Super Theatre on Saturday October 29, before seeing out the month with a gig at Naarm/Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Monday October 31. From there will come two outdoor gigs, first at Meanjin/Brisbane’s Riverstage on Wednesday November 2, then at Kings Park & Botanic Garden in Perth on Saturday November 5.

Tickets for all four shows go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (June 10), with a pre-sale running from the same time on Thursday (June 9). To access the presale, fans will need to sign up to a mailing list here. Otherwise, general sale tickets can be found here.

This Friday will also see the release of ‘Gold Rush Kid’. Ezra has shared three singles from the record thus far: ‘Anyone For You (Tiger Lily)’ back in January, ‘Green Green Grass’ in April, and ‘I Went Hunting’ last Thursday (June 2). It comes as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Staying At Tamara’s’, which earned a four-star review from NME’s Nick Reilly.

Before he treks off to Australia, Ezra will play 11 shows across the UK, touring through most of September and the first few days of October. He’ll also play his biggest headline show to date during a special all-day event at London’s Finsbury Park on July 17. Support on the day will come from Blossoms, Holly Humberstone, Mimi Webb, The Big Moon, Mychelle and the London International Gospel Choir – tickets are available here.

George Ezra’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Saturday 29 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Monday 31 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 2 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Saturday 5 – Perth, Kings Park & Botanic Garden