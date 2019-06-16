George Ezra explains why he performed his Isle of Wight festival set while sat on a stool

"Off his head on anti-inflammatories"

George Ezra has explained why he was sat on a stool for the entirety of his Isle of Wight festival headline show.

The ‘Shotgun’ singer, who topped the bill last night (June 15), said that his “annual run” was to blame.

“I headed out and the next thing I know I was lying on the floor and I’d rolled my ankle,” he told the crowd. “And so I can’t move too well – I can’t walk too well – so I must apologise that I’m going to be sat on this stool for this show.”

He continued: “Ladies and gentlemen, you’ve got George Ezra off his head on anti-inflammatories and he’s going to do the best that he can.”

NME’s Will Lavin was in the crowd and took the following video of Ezra’s explanation.

Ezra was recently included in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for 2019 alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer.

The annual list from the publication celebrates 300 young stars from Europe, ranging from established faces to upcoming stars who have proved influential in their individual fields.

Ezra last released an album, ‘Staying at Tamara’s’, in March 2018. It went on to become the UK’s best selling artist album of the year.