George Ezra postpones London O2 show due to “acute vertigo”

George Ezra has postponed his London arena show at The O2 set for Tuesday night (March 14) due to him suffering from “acute vertigo”.

The singer is currently in the middle of a UK and European headline tour in support of recent third album ‘Gold Rush Kid’, and played a first show at The O2 last night (March 13).

Ahead of tonight’s gig, his team have told fans that tonight’s show is unable to go ahead in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

“Hi everyone, unfortunately George has started feeling incredibly unwell this afternoon,” the message began. He’s been diagnosed by a doctor as having acute vertigo and as a result we sincerely regret to announce that tonight’s show at the O2 in London will not be able to go ahead as planned. We wanted to let you know as soon as possible.

“Ticket holders, all tickets remain valid and please bear with us as we reschedule the show – we’re very sorry for everyone who has travelled for tonight.”

See the post below.

After the current tour finishes, Ezra will headline both Latitude and the Isle Of Wight Festival this summer, but hinted last year that he is considering stepping away from the limelight following the conclusion of his current tour.

“This might be a conversation for another time, but I don’t feel an urge or want to continue operating in the way we do at the minute,” he said. “And that’s not a rebellion, it’s just how I feel. Like, ‘Cool, that was a thing.’

Advertisement

“The last [headline tour] date lands around April next year. Then it’s festival season, then it’s my 30th, and you think, ‘Well, what an amazing decade. But don’t kid yourself into thinking that’s all life could be.’”

Ezra’s new documentary End To End, which documents his 1,200-mile walk across the UK in 2021, came to UK cinemas last year and is now available on Amazon Prime Video.