George Ezra reschedules upcoming UK shows after getting chicken pox

George Ezra has rescheduled a trio of upcoming UK shows after he contracted chicken pox – see the new dates below.

The singer-songwriter was set to preview his upcoming third album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ at shows in London, Manchester and Edinburgh next week.

“As you can see, I’m pretty under the weather right now with chicken pox,” he wrote on Twitter, “so I’m sorry to say that I’m going to need to move my upcoming shows.”

In an accompanying video, which shows the extent of his illness, he told fans: “As you can see, I’ve got chicken pox, which I never had as a kid, and it’s miserable. It’s all of the fatigue and fever of the virus, but you also want to scratch at your skin all the time.

“What this means is, I can’t perform at the upcoming shows in Manchester, Edinburgh and London, which I’m absolutely gutted about. Recording this video is the last thing that I want to be doing.”

He added: “Even on a selfish level, I’ve not performed since 2019 and I was so much looking forward to getting back up there and swinging my hips, but it’s just not going to happen. I’m so sorry to all of you that got tickets.”

See the full video and the rescheduled UK tour dates below.

12 – London, Palladium

13 – Manchester, Opera House

14 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

‘Gold Rush Kid’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Staying At Tamara’s’, will arrive on June 10 via Columbia, and is being previewed by first single ‘Anyone For You’. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.

The forthcoming album was written and produced entirely in London by Ezra and his longstanding collaborator Joel Pott.