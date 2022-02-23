George Ezra reschedules upcoming UK shows after getting chicken pox

George Ezra has rescheduled a trio of upcoming UK shows after he contracted chicken pox – see the new dates below.
The singer-songwriter was set to preview his upcoming third album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ at shows in London, Manchester and Edinburgh next week.
“As you can see, I’m pretty under the weather right now with chicken pox,” he wrote on Twitter, “so I’m sorry to say that I’m going to need to move my upcoming shows.”
In an accompanying video, which shows the extent of his illness, he told fans: “As you can see, I’ve got chicken pox, which I never had as a kid, and it’s miserable. It’s all of the fatigue and fever of the virus, but you also want to scratch at your skin all the time.
“What this means is, I can’t perform at the upcoming shows in Manchester, Edinburgh and London, which I’m absolutely gutted about. Recording this video is the last thing that I want to be doing.”
He added: “Even on a selfish level, I’ve not performed since 2019 and I was so much looking forward to getting back up there and swinging my hips, but it’s just not going to happen. I’m so sorry to all of you that got tickets.”
See the full video and the rescheduled UK tour dates below.
Hello 👋 As you can see, I’m pretty under the weather right now with chicken pox so I’m sorry to say that I’m going to need to move my upcoming shows.
The rescheduled dates will be:
April
12 – London, Palladium
13 – Manchester, Opera House
14 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
‘Gold Rush Kid’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Staying At Tamara’s’, will arrive on June 10 via Columbia, and is being previewed by first single ‘Anyone For You’. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.
The forthcoming album was written and produced entirely in London by Ezra and his longstanding collaborator Joel Pott.
“The Gold Rush Kid? That’s me,” explained Ezra of the LP’s title, with a press release describing the new 12-track collection as being “marvellous, transporting [and] elevational. [The songs] sound like me. That’s what ties them together.”
Later in 2022, the singer is due to perform his biggest headline concert to date at Finsbury Park in London on July 17. Support will come from Blossoms and Holly Humberstone, with more acts to be confirmed.