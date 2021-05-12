George Ezra, PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker and more added to Glastonbury ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestream

Glastonbury Festival’s ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ has unveiled more acts, set times and special guests for its livestream event later this month.

‘Live At Worthy Farm’ will take place between May 22-23 and is described as a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”. Performances from Coldplay, Haim, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Jorja Smith and IDLES have already been confirmed.

Further artists have now been announced for the livestream event, with George Ezra, DJ Honey Dijon and Róisín Murphy all set to perform alongside those artists already announced. Further “surprise guests” will also feature in the show.

The event will also see a range of special guest appearances from PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, Kae Tempest, George The Poet, Kurupt FM, Little Amal and Michael Eavis, who will each provide a “unique spoken word narrative”, according to a press release.

Glastonbury ‘Live At Worthy Event’ – Set times for May 22

7.00pm: Wolf Alice

7.25pm: Michael Kiwanuka

7.55pm: George Ezra

8.05pm: IDLES

8.30pm: HAIM

9.05pm: Coldplay

9.50pm: Damon Albarn

10.35pm: Jorja Smith

11:05 pm: SPECIAL GUEST

11.35pm: Kano

12:00am DJ Honey Dijon ft Róisín Murphy

A day of new ‘encore streams’ have also been added for May 23, which will allow viewers to watch the full five-hour show from Sunday afternoon. Two new Sunday broadcast times have now been added at 2pm and 7pm (BST).

If fans have already purchased a ticket for another time slot and would like to move it to the Sunday, they can fill out this form to switch to one of the Sunday slots.

The Glastonbury livestream will also be shown in selected cinemas across the UK on May 22. Tickets for these screenings are available to buy here from today (May 12).

Last month, Glastonbury Festival announced plans to open a new campsite to the public this summer.

Organisers shared details of ‘Worthy Pastures’, a “family-friendly campsite” – bookings are now open and tickets are able to be purchased from here.

Further information on Worthy Pastures’ official website added that “with no Festival taking place on Worthy Farm for a second consecutive year in 2021, Michael and Emily Eavis are pleased to invite campers, for one year only, to experience the farm in a way you’ve never been able to before.”