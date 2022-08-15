George Ezra says he may step away from the limelight at the end of his current tour

George Ezra has said in a new interview that he is considering stepping away from the limelight following the conclusion of his current tour.

The singer/songwriter is touring in support of his third studio album ‘Gold Rush Kid’, having already played a huge headline show in London’s Finsbury Park this summer as well as a surprise set at this year’s Glastonbury.

Ezra has now spoken in a new interview with The Daily Telegraph about his potential next move following the conclusion of his ‘Gold Rush Kid’ tour, which is due to wrap up at the end of the 2023 summer festival season.

“This might be a conversation for another time, but I don’t feel an urge or want to continue operating in the way we do at the minute,” he said. “And that’s not a rebellion, it’s just how I feel. Like, ‘Cool, that was a thing.’

“The last [headline tour] date lands around April next year. Then it’s festival season, then it’s my 30th, and you think, ‘Well, what an amazing decade. But don’t kid yourself into thinking that’s all life could be.'”

Asked about what he might do instead, Ezra replied: “Well I don’t know, and that’s OK. I think I’ll always write and record music, I just don’t know if it’ll be as commercial. Or maybe it will be but I won’t promote it much.”

Ezra, pressed on whether he would miss playing live in front of his fans should he stop touring in the future, added: “Again, I feel so detached from it. It’s very hard to get your head around the fact it would be aimed at you.

“The memories people have with [his] songs have very little to do with [me], they’re with friends, family, holidays, kitchen discos.”

Ezra’s new documentary End To End, which documents his 1,200-mile walk across the UK in 2021, is set to be screened in UK and Ireland cinemas later this month.