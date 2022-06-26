George Ezra plays surprise secret set at Glastonbury 2022

George Ezra played a secret set on the final day of Glastonbury today (June 26), as a surprise guest on the John Peel Stage. Watch footage of the set, see photos and check out the full setlist below.

Ahead of his festival appearance this afternoon, the BRIT Award-winning artist took to Twitter to confirm the performance. “SURPRISE! Glastonbury see you 2pm for a big old party,” he wrote, posting a picture of the John Peel area of the site.

Bedecked in a ‘Gold Rush Kid’ denim jacket – a nod to his recent Number One album of the same name – the hour-long set saw Ezra open with buoyant comeback single ‘Anyone For You (Tiger Lily)’, before playing hits from his three records to date, including ‘Listen To The Man’ and ‘Cassy O’.

Advertisement

Introducing ‘Pretty Shining People’, lifted from 2018 album ‘Staying At Tamara’s’, Ezra joked about his personal history with Glastonbury, which he played for the first time in 2014, the weekend that his multi-platinum-selling debut ‘Wanted On Voyage’ hit the top spot on the UK Charts. “This is my favourite festival, and I’ve been here many times,” he said. “I hate to admit, however, that I’m a very jealous man; all of my friends have been sharing pictures of their festival weekend with me, and I only got here today!”

During the acoustic breakdown of ‘Listen To The Man’, the 29-year-old acknowledged the size of the huge crowd before him, which spilt out of the tent and into the neighbouring Tolpuddle stage and bar area. “It means the world that you’re here today,” he said, before referencing the recent chart success of ‘Gold Rush Kid’. “We’re all in this together: thank you so much for being with me on a Sunday afternoon, this is a beautiful thing.”

Ezra rounded off the set with ‘Shotgun’, which was backed by a rousing crowd singalong. His John Peel Stage set marked his fifth appearance at the festival to date.

George Ezra live on John Peel stage #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/uvPaxknlys — Paul McDonnell (@Paolomc84) June 26, 2022

Advertisement

George Ezra played:

‘Anyone For You (Tiger Lily)’

‘Cassy O”

‘Pretty Shining People’

‘Listen To The Man’

‘Barcelona’

‘Hold My Girl’

‘All My Love’

‘Green Green Grass’

‘Paradise’

‘Blame It On Me’

‘Budapest’

‘Shotgun’

In a three-star review, NME said that “the effusive ‘Gold Rush Kid’ sees Ezra marvel at his status as one of the UK’s most successful singer-songwriters of the past decade – his debut recently went five times Platinum – with a title track that sees him awed by the unexpected nature of his situation.” Read our verdict in full here.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.