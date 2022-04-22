George Ezra shares new single ‘Green Green Grass’ and announces UK tour

George Ezra has shared his new single ‘Green Green Grass’ and announced details of a UK arena tour.

The singer/songwriter is set to release his third studio album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ on June 10 via Columbia Records, marking the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Staying At Tamara’s’.

After previously sharing the single ‘Anyone For You (Tiger Lily)’ back in January, Ezra has now previewed ‘Gold Rush Kid’ with the release of the track ‘Green Green Grass’.

“I was on holiday in St Lucia with a few friends at Christmas 2018, with two of my closest mates from home,” Ezra explained about the track in a press release. “We were in this beach bar, drinking homemade rum punch and Piton, the local lager, flip-flopping between the two, pissing about with three local guys who worked there. And this music started up, three streets back from the sea.

“After about half an hour, I had to go see what it was. And there was a street party going on, with three different sound systems, people cooking in the street. I asked a woman what was going on and she told me it was a funeral – for three people. They were celebrating three lives! I thought: that is not how we do this at home. And it’s really beautiful.”

Ezra has also announced details of a UK tour which will run through September and early October. Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on general sale on April 29 at 10am from here, and you can see details of the live dates below.

September

13 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

14 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

16 – The AO Arena, Manchester

20 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne

22 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

26 – The OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – SSE Arena, Belfast

29 – 3Arena, Dublin

October

1 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

2 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Ezra will also play his biggest headline show to date during a special all-day event at London’s Finsbury Park on July 17.

Support on the day will come from Blossoms, Holly Humberstone, Mimi Webb, The Big Moon, Mychelle and the London International Gospel Choir, and tickets are available here.