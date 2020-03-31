George Ezra soundtracks Joe Wicks’ online PE lessons – and donates royalties to NHS

George Ezra has become the first artist to soundtrack Joe Wicks’ online PE lessons, and will be donating the royalties made directly to the NHS.

Wicks, who’s also known as the Body Coach, is currently live-streaming fitness lessons on a daily basis as school children remain at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During yesterday’s edition (March 30), Wicks told his viewers that he had faced difficulty in securing any of his favourite music to be featured in the videos.

Coincidentally, Ezra’s mother – who is a primary school teacher – was taking part in the session with her key worker pupils at the time. In turn, she contacted the singer-songwriter who then agreed to waive his payments in order to allow his material to be used.

This morning, PE with Joe featured Ezra’s hits ‘Shotgun’ and ‘Paradise’. During a second airing of the former, Wicks invited his students to “just have 30 seconds of dancing” to the song.

‘Paradise’ features at around the nine-minute mark in the above video.