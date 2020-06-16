George Floyd’s daughter Gianna thanks Kanye West for college fund donation

Gianna Floyd, the daughter of the late George Floyd, has publicly thanked Kanye West for setting up a tuition fund to pay for her future college education.

The rapper arranged the fund for Gianna earlier this month following the death of her father while in police custody on May 25, which has sparked global protests across the globe.

In an Instagram post yesterday (June 15), Gianna wrote: “Thank You Kanye, because of you I will have a college education… Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family.”

As well as setting up the college fund for Gianna, West donated £1.5 million ($2 million) to a number of other charitable causes. The donations helped pay for the legal fees of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, who have both been killed in the US this year.

The rapper has also donated to several black-owned businesses in the US in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Gianna was made a Disney shareholder recently as part of a gift from Barbra Streisand.

The shares could serve Gianna well in future, with recent reports suggesting that a $1,000 investment in Disney that was made a decade ago could now be worth more than $4,600 — an approximate total return of 370%.

