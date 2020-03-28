George Harrison’s Material World Foundation donates $500,000 to COVID-19 relief funds

George Harrison‘s Material World Foundation has donated $500,000 to a series of charities providing much needed aid and care during this coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation set up by the Beatles singer-songerwriter in 1973 announced on Thursday (March 26) that it donated funds to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Save the Children, and Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders).

The Beatles official YouTube page shared the following lyrics from the band’s 1968 non-album single ‘The Inner Light’: “Without going out of my door, I can know all things of earth/ Without looking out of my window, I could know the ways of heaven.”

Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison said: “These lyrics sung by George are a positive reminder to all of us who are isolating, quarantined or respecting the request to stay in our homes. Let’s get and stay connected at this difficult time. There are things we can do to help and we invite you to share your Inner Light.”

Going on to issue ‘The Inner Light Challenge’, the Material World Foundation said it will donate a further $1 (up to $100,000) for every person who shares their own ‘Inner Light’ moment on social media using the hashtag #innerlight2020.

“This can be a verse, a chorus, or a line from the song, sing it, play it, hum it, strum it, paint it, knit it, chant it, plant it, pray or meditate and post it to social media,” a statement revealed.

Harrison’s son Dhani shared his own ‘Inner Light’ moment – watch it below.

Earlier this month, a guitar once owned by Beatles legends George Harrison and John Lennon has been valued at £400,000 on the Antiques Roadshow.

On a recent episode of the BBC show, the guitar’s current owner, a former session musician, said he was given the guitar because he could play it better than Harrison.

Bartell’s of California made the prototype fretless instrument in the 1960s and it was brought to Battle Abbey in Sussex for the British antiques show.

Meanwhile, a London municipal crew has repainted the Abbey Road crossing made famous by the cover of The Beatles‘ 1969 album of the same name, while the city is under lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The pedestrian crossing was designated a site of national importance by the British government in 2010. This means it can only be altered with the approval of the local authorities which would make a decision based on the site’s historic significance, function and condition, according to Reuters.