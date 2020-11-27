George Harrison’s estate releases new stereo mix of ‘All Things Must Pass’ to mark album’s 50th anniverdary

George Harrison‘s estate has marked the 50th anniversary of his seminal album ‘All Things Must Pass’ by releasing a new stereo mix of the stunning title track.

The new mix of the 1970 track was led by Grammy-winning producer Paul Hicks – who previously worked on recent re-workings of The Rolling Stones‘ ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ and John Lennon‘s ‘Gimme Some Truth’.

“The new stereo mix of the album’s title track is just a taste of more things to come in 2021 as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of my father’s legendary All Things Must Pass album,” said George’s son, Dhani Harrison.

Advertisement

“We’ve been digging through mountains of tapes, and they just kept coming – boxes and boxes of them. Making this album sound clearer was always one of my dad’s greatest wishes and it was something we were working on together right up until he passed. But with the help of new technology and the work of Paul Hicks on this project, we are now able to make that happen”.

He added: “We can’t wait for you all to hear everything we’ve been working on and your patience will be rewarded next year.”

Originally released fifty years ago today on November 27, 1970, the triple LP was produced by Phil Spector and went on to become one of the most influential rock albums of all time.

As well as the new stereo mix of ‘All Things Must Past’, the Harrisons are also set to release George’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ on a 7” Milky Clear Single, individually numbered, exclusive to Record Store Day.

Advertisement

In September, Angel Olsen also shared a cover of Harrison‘s 1970 track ‘Beware of Darkness’ on her Instagram page.

“The original is pretty great. I’m just messing around like a tired sad shit,” wrote Olsen in the video’s caption. “Words are good too”.

‘Beware of Darkness’ was one of the tracks that originally featured on ‘All Things Must Pass’. Though never released as a single, it’s been frequently covered by other artists since its release.